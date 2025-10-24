Nigerian Lawmakers Propose 20% Cap on Rent Increases

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has condemned arbitrary rent increases across the country, urging that no rent increment should exceed 20 percent of the existing rate, regardless of infrastructure upgrades or other considerations.

The decision followed a motion presented by Bassey Akiba, who represents Calabar Municipality/Odukpani Federal Constituency, titled “Need to Regulate Arbitrary Rent Increase and Protect Tenants from Exploitation.” The House called on the Federal Government to prioritize investment in affordable housing projects to guarantee access to low-cost housing for citizens and ease pressure on the rental market.

In a related resolution, lawmakers directed the Inspector General of Police and the Controller General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to ensure that security officers at checkpoints who operate in plain clothes are properly identified. They expressed concern that the absence of clear identification for officers was inconsistent with international standards and hindered accountability.

Earlier, the Lagos State House of Assembly had taken a similar stance against arbitrary rent increases. In April, it urged the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to fully enforce the Lagos State Tenancy Law of 2015. The Assembly also called on the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, to increase public awareness campaigns to educate residents about their rights under the law.

Saad Olumoh, who sponsored the motion, said excessive rent increases were worsening the housing crisis in Lagos. He cited Section 37 of the Tenancy Law, which prohibits unreasonable rent hikes and provides legal remedies for tenants facing such exploitation.

The legislative actions reflect growing concerns across Nigeria about housing affordability and tenant protection as rental costs continue to rise in major cities.