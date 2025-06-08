Nigerian Influencer Defends Underwear Hygiene Habits Amid Criticism

UK-based content creator Oyemykke has addressed criticism of his admission about not changing underwear daily.

The controversy began when the Nigerian businessman discussed male hygiene practices following audience feedback about men reusing underwear.

In a video response, Oyemykke recounted conversations from an Eid event: “Everyone claimed they change boxers daily and suggested I’m the one with odor issues.” He specifically challenged a critic: “Are you on my level of neatness? What man changes boxers daily? That’s unrealistic.”

The influencer questioned societal expectations: “Do you go out daily? I don’t bathe daily. If I’m home all day playing games, I may shower and change boxers the next morning.” He maintained occasional reuse isn’t unhygienic when staying indoors.

Medical guidelines from the UK National Health Service recommend daily underwear changes to prevent bacterial or fungal infections. The debate highlights ongoing conflicts between personal habits and public health expectations in influencer culture.