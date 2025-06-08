Nigerian Highlife Musician Mike Ejeagha Dies at 95

Nigerian highlife artist and folklorist Mike Ejeagha died June 6, 2025, at 32 Garrison Military Hospital in Enugu.

His son Emma Ejeagha confirmed the 95-year-old had managed prostate cancer since 2006.

Ejeagha recorded over 300 songs across six decades, preserving Igbo folklore through his signature baritone vocals. Born April 4, 1930, in Imezi Owa, Enugu State, he earned the moniker “Gentleman Mike” for his proverb-laden lyrics.

His 1983 track “Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche” gained renewed attention in 2024 when comedian Brain Jotter featured its “Gwo Gwo Ngwo” refrain in a viral challenge. This introduced Ejeagha’s work to younger audiences.

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah noted the artist’s cultural impact, having recently named a road near Ejeagha’s residence in his honor. President Bola Tinubu acknowledged Ejeagha’s contributions to Nigeria’s musical heritage.

Ejeagha’s death marks the passing of a key figure in West Africa’s post-colonial cultural preservation movement.