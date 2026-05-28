Nigerian Groups Document 105 Deaths in South Africa

Nigerian community organisations in South Africa have released a detailed account of what they describe as 105 Nigerian deaths over the past seven years, directly challenging a South African government claim that migrants are not being killed in the country.

The statement was jointly signed by Smart Nwobi of the Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) and Frank Onyekwelu of the Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA), and was issued in response to a South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) report attributed to South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), which denied that migrants were dying from targeted violence.

The community’s compiled records, drawn from civil society reports, media documentation, and community accounts, break down the deaths by year. Twelve Nigerians reportedly died during the 2019 xenophobic unrest in Johannesburg. Seventeen died in 2022 through violent attacks and alleged brutality by security personnel. More than 40 lost their lives in 2023 through mob violence and alleged police misconduct. Eight were killed in 2024, eight more in 2025, and over 20 deaths have been recorded since January 2026 alone, involving security personnel encounters, criminal attacks, and suspected extrajudicial actions.

“Denying or minimising the concerns raised by migrant communities risks discouraging victims and witnesses from reporting abuses and undermines efforts toward justice, reconciliation, and social cohesion,” the statement said.

The organisations acknowledged that investigations are ongoing in several cases but expressed concern over the apparent absence of prosecutions and transparent outcomes, which they said deepens fear and mistrust among Nigerian residents.

Ghana has also formally complained to Pretoria about the alleged mistreatment of its citizens, and Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu called her South African counterpart Ronald Lamola to raise her government’s concerns, including the deaths of two Nigerians in security custody. Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has formally requested the African Union to place xenophobic attacks in South Africa on the agenda of the AU Mid-Year Coordination Meeting scheduled for June 2026 in Cairo.

Human Rights Watch, in a May 2026 report, documented violent attacks by vigilante groups including March and March across Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Durban in April and May 2026, noting that police response appeared insufficient.

The Nigerian community statement called on South African authorities to ensure impartial investigations, strengthen accountability for security personnel conduct, and promote dialogue aimed at reducing violence against foreign nationals.