Nigerian Gets Two Years for US$2.7M Romance Scam

A Nigerian national has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for orchestrating a sophisticated romance scam and cryptocurrency money laundering scheme that defrauded victims of more than $2.7 million.

Charles Uchenna Nwadavid, 35, of Abuja, Nigeria, was sentenced on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to two years in prison, followed by one year of supervised release. The defendant was also ordered to pay $2,724,810.41 in restitution and faces deportation upon completing his sentence.

The case highlights the growing intersection between romance fraud and cryptocurrency-based money laundering that has become increasingly prevalent in international cybercrime. Romance scams ranked sixth among online fraud schemes in 2024, with Americans reporting more than $672 million in losses, according to Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) data.

Nwadavid pleaded guilty in June 2025 to mail fraud, aiding and abetting money laundering, and money laundering charges. He was arrested on April 7, 2025, upon arrival at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on a flight from the United Kingdom.

Between 2016 and September 2019, Nwadavid participated in romance scams targeting victims across the United States through fake online profiles on dating and social media platforms. The schemes involved creating fictitious romantic relationships to gain victims’ trust before manipulating them into financial transactions under false pretenses.

A Massachusetts victim was tricked into receiving funds from other victims nationwide and then transferring the money to Nwadavid through cryptocurrency transactions. The defendant repeatedly accessed accounts in the victim’s name from overseas, transferring funds to accounts he controlled at LocalBitcoins, an online cryptocurrency platform.

The sophisticated operation demonstrates how cybercriminals increasingly exploit cryptocurrency platforms to launder proceeds from traditional fraud schemes. The FBI has identified romance scammers increasingly pressuring victims to invest in cryptocurrency, contributing to over $5.6 billion in cryptocurrency fraud losses in 2023, representing a 45% increase from 2022.

Romance scams typically involve perpetrators creating fake profiles and developing seemingly genuine relationships with victims over extended periods. Once trust is established, scammers fabricate urgent financial needs, such as medical emergencies or inheritance claims, to convince victims to send money or conduct financial transactions.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Seth B. Kosto and Mackenzie A. Queenin of the Criminal Division, following an investigation by the FBI Boston Division. United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Special Agent in Charge Ted E. Docks announced the sentencing.

Nwadavid faced potential sentences of up to 20 years in prison for each charge, making his two-year sentence relatively lenient compared to maximum penalties. The restitution order reflects the court’s attempt to compensate victims for their financial losses, though recovery often proves challenging in international fraud cases.

The Department of Justice and FBI have intensified efforts against romance fraud schemes, seizing over $8.2 million in cryptocurrency linked to “romance baiting” scams in February 2025. These enforcement actions underscore growing law enforcement focus on cryptocurrency-facilitated fraud.

The case reflects broader patterns in international cybercrime, where perpetrators exploit jurisdictional challenges and digital payment systems to target victims globally. Nigerian nationals have frequently appeared in U.S. prosecutions for online fraud schemes, though authorities emphasize that such cases represent criminal enterprises rather than nationality-based patterns.

For potential victims, the case serves as a reminder of romance scam warning signs, including requests for money transfers, cryptocurrency investments, or financial assistance from online romantic interests. The FBI recommends verifying the identity of online contacts through video calls and being suspicious of individuals who avoid in-person meetings or phone conversations.

The relatively swift resolution of Nwadavid’s case, from indictment in January 2024 to sentencing in September 2025, demonstrates improved international cooperation in cybercrime prosecutions. His arrest upon arrival from the United Kingdom suggests coordination between U.S. and European law enforcement agencies.

As cryptocurrency adoption continues expanding globally, cases like Nwadavid’s highlight the ongoing challenge of balancing innovation in financial technology with effective anti-money laundering enforcement. Over $102 billion has been laundered through cryptocurrency channels since 2019, according to blockchain analysis firms.

The two-year sentence, while substantial, reflects plea agreement negotiations that likely provided authorities with valuable intelligence about broader romance scam networks. Such cooperation often proves crucial for disrupting international fraud operations that span multiple jurisdictions and involve numerous co-conspirators.