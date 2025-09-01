Nigerian Forces Kill 12 in Northeast Terror Raids

Nigerian military forces killed at least 12 suspected terrorists during weekend operations targeting Islamic State West Africa Province hideouts in Borno and Yobe states.

The coordinated raids occurred Friday and Saturday following intelligence gathered through Air Force surveillance and reconnaissance missions. Ground troops engaged the suspects in what military sources described as heavy gunfights at identified terror group locations.

Operations focused on known ISWAP enclaves across Nigeria’s northeastern region, where the terror group maintains a persistent presence despite years of military pressure. The weekend strikes represent part of ongoing counter-terrorism efforts in the area.

Military officials recovered arms and ammunition from the targeted locations, according to reports from the state-owned News Agency of Nigeria. An army headquarters source characterized the operations as reflecting “renewed vigor in ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.”

The Borno and Yobe states have experienced sustained terrorist activity as ISWAP and affiliated groups exploit remote terrain to establish operational bases. Nigerian forces regularly conduct raids to disrupt these networks and eliminate threats to civilian populations.

Air Force intelligence proved crucial in identifying target locations before ground forces moved against the suspected terrorists. This coordinated approach between air and land units has become standard practice in counter-terrorism operations across the northeast.

ISWAP emerged as a splinter faction from Boko Haram and has maintained active operations throughout the Lake Chad Basin region. The group continues attacking military positions, civilian targets, and infrastructure despite sustained military pressure.

Nigerian armed forces have intensified operations against terrorist networks as part of broader security efforts in the northeast. These missions aim to degrade terrorist capabilities while protecting vulnerable communities from attacks.

The weekend casualties add to mounting losses among terrorist groups operating in Nigeria’s northeastern states. Military officials regularly report successful raids that eliminate suspected militants and recover weapons caches.

Counter-terrorism operations remain ongoing as Nigerian forces work to eliminate remaining terrorist strongholds throughout Borno, Yobe, and neighboring Adamawa states. The military maintains that sustained pressure will eventually neutralize these threats to regional stability.