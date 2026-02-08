Nigerian Footballer Adeniji Dies Before Family Arrival in UK

Nigerian footballer Saburi Olayinka Adeniji passed away on Friday, February 7, 2026, just hours before his wife and four year old daughter could reach him at a hospital in the United Kingdom (UK), leaving the non league football community in mourning.

Adeniji, a winger for Kings Park Rangers Football Club in Great Cornard, Suffolk, died after spending nearly two weeks in intensive care at Queen’s Hospital in Romford, East London. He was admitted on January 15 following a severe brain stem injury and never regained consciousness.

Kings Park Rangers confirmed the heartbreaking news on Saturday in a statement describing how medical staff had delayed withdrawing life support to allow his family time to arrive from Nigeria. However, his wife and daughter reached the UK on Saturday morning, approximately one day after his death.

“It is with great sadness that we must announce our number 17 Saburi Adeniji ‘Ola’ passed away yesterday morning,” the club stated. “He fought so hard to still be here for when his family arrived. His wife and daughter unfortunately arrived this morning, a day late. He will always be a King. He will always be loved. As a friend, as a dad, as a husband, as a brother and as a son.”

The Essex and Suffolk Border League club described Adeniji as more than just a player, highlighting his humility, tireless work ethic and unwavering commitment to supporting his family. The 31 year old had been medically classified as brain dead due to the severity of his brain stem injury.

Following the tragedy, Kings Park Rangers launched a fundraising appeal through GoFundMe to assist with urgent expenses for his family. By Sunday, February 8, contributions had surpassed £16,200, significantly exceeding the original target of £4,000, which was later adjusted to £17,000 as support poured in from players, supporters and the wider football community.

As part of the support efforts, Kings Park Rangers waived gate fees at recent matches, encouraging fans to donate directly to the family fund. The club observed a minute’s silence before their fixture against Henley Athletic and organised separate fundraising events to assist the family during their stay in the UK.

In a follow up message, the club expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response, thanking donors for standing with Adeniji’s loved ones during an extremely difficult period.

Details on the fundraising page indicated that the money would cover emergency visa processing, travel and accommodation expenses, as well as provide longer term financial support for Adeniji’s widow and daughter upon their return to Nigeria.

Organisers noted that the appeal aims to help his wife rebuild her life and secure the welfare and future of his young daughter. “Saburi leaves behind a four year old daughter, whom he adored. He worked tirelessly to provide for his family and was deeply committed to giving his daughter a good education and a better future,” the fundraising statement read.

The club further explained that beyond facilitating family reunification, the funds raised would support his wife as she navigates life after the devastating loss and help secure his daughter’s education and wellbeing back home in Nigeria.

“This is a moment for the football world to come together, players, clubs, teammates, supporters and friends,” the club stated. “Every donation, no matter how small, will make a real difference to a young family facing unimaginable heartbreak.”

Kings Park Rangers has postponed its scheduled fixture against The Castlemen out of respect for Adeniji and his family. The club confirmed it will return to competitive action on February 21.

Tributes have poured in from across the non league football community, with clubs and supporters expressing shock and sadness at the tragic circumstances surrounding Adeniji’s death. Many highlighted the heartbreaking timing of his passing, occurring just as his family was en route to say their final goodbyes.

The club described the days ahead as emotionally challenging, with plans underway for funeral arrangements and closure activities. Kings Park Rangers emphasised that it remains united in supporting Adeniji’s loved ones through this difficult time.

Adeniji wore the number 17 jersey for Kings Park Rangers and was widely regarded as both a committed player and a respected teammate. The club operates in the Eastern Counties League Division One North, a tier within England’s non league football pyramid.