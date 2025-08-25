Nigerian Equities Rise as International Partnerships Boost Market Sentiment

Nigerian stocks gained ground on Friday as the NGX All Share Index climbed 0.48% to close at 141,004.14 points, signaling potential stabilization after recent volatility.

The rally was supported by widespread gains across multiple sectors, with electronic technology, consumer durables, and health technology leading the advance.

BUA Foods emerged as a standout performer alongside major banking stocks Guaranty Trust Holding and Zenith Bank, which helped drive the broader market higher. International Breweries also contributed to the positive sentiment, though telecommunications giant MTN Nigeria Communications and cement producers Dangote Cement and Aradel remained flat. Lafarge Cement and Stanbic IBTC Holdings bucked the trend, closing in negative territory.

The market momentum coincided with Nigeria’s strengthening international partnerships at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development. The West African nation secured a substantial USD 190 million renewable energy loan from Japan’s International Cooperation Agency, marking a significant step toward expanding the country’s power infrastructure.

The Japanese funding will support critical grid expansions, new substations, and off-grid energy solutions across Nigeria. Energy analysts suggest these developments could provide a long-term boost to industrial productivity while supporting utility companies and emerging renewable energy players in the domestic market.

Nigeria also deepened ties with China through a separate infrastructure agreement. The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency signed a two-year strategic framework with the Global Cooperation Promotion Research Centre, focusing on road modernization and technology transfer initiatives.

The China partnership encompasses joint project planning and capacity building programs that could benefit construction companies, materials suppliers, and engineering services firms listed on the Nigerian exchange. Market observers view these international collaborations as positive catalysts for sectors tied to infrastructure development.

Investors are now turning their attention to Nigeria’s second-quarter GDP data, which could influence market direction in coming sessions. The economy posted solid 3.13% year-on-year growth in the first quarter, driven primarily by services and industrial sectors, though oil production growth slowed to 1.87% and agriculture showed modest improvement.

A stronger-than-expected GDP reading could provide additional support for industrial and consumer-focused stocks, while disappointing growth figures might pressure cyclical sectors including manufacturing and oil-related companies. The timing of these infrastructure partnerships ahead of the GDP release has created cautious optimism among traders.

Commercial services, non-energy minerals, and producer manufacturing sectors lagged Friday’s rally, suggesting investor selectivity remains high despite the broader market gains.