Nigerian Equities Extend Losses as Port Woes Drag on Market Sentiment

Nigeria’s stock market extended its slump on Friday, with nine sectors closing in the red and only six managing gains.

Blue-chip stocks largely stagnated, though Guaranty Trust Holding and Zenith Bank bucked the trend with modest advances.

Heavyweights like MTN Nigeria, International Breweries, and United Bank for Africa dragged the index lower as investors grappled with persistent structural headwinds.

The country’s congested port system remains a key pressure point, with Lagos’ Apapa and Tin Can ports handling over 80% of trade despite six major seaports operating nationwide.

Chronic bottlenecks have inflated logistics costs by up to 40% for consumer goods firms and manufacturers, according to industry estimates. This inefficiency continues to weigh on valuations for trade-dependent sectors, with analysts warning of sustained pressure until infrastructure upgrades materialize.

A silver lining emerged as July inflation eased to 21.88% the fourth consecutive monthly decline fueling speculation of potential monetary policy easing.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) also rose to 54.0, signaling expanding private sector activity. While these indicators may cushion further market declines, traders say meaningful recovery hinges on tangible progress in resolving Nigeria’s logistical constraints and sustaining macroeconomic stability.