Nigerian Envoy Hails Ecowas Business Council

Nigeria’s Envoy to ECOWAS has hailed the establishment of the region’s business council as “a game changer,” in addressing the impediments to the implementation of the regional protocol on the free movement of persons, goods, services and capital at the hybrid preparatory meeting towards the launch of the business council (EBC) with the stakeholders held in Abuja Nigeria on the 11th to 12th of September, 2025

At the opening of the meeting, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mrs. Massandje Toure-Litse, said that in the composition of the membership, serious efforts were being made to ensure inclusivity and that membership is representative of the region’s private sector landscape. The Commissioner’s speech was delivered by the Director of Private Sector, Dr. Tony Luka Elumelu.

At a well-attended stakeholder preparatory meeting ahead of the inauguration of the 21-member ECOWAS Business Council (EBC), Ambassador Musa Sani Nuhu described the Council as the long-awaited solution to problems militating against the effective functioning of the regional protocol on the free movement of persons, residence, and establishment.

Ambassador Nuhu, who spoke at the closing ceremony of the meeting, expressed optimism that the Council will help resolve the challenges associated with the unhindered movement of community citizens provided in the protocol, especially the impediments to the implementation of the protocol.

The Council is expected to be inaugurated later in the year as the apex body for the region’s private sector to help create an ECOWAS business community that is globally competitive, regionally integrated, and the preferred investment destination in Africa. It is also expected to focus on economic issues that will foster growth, create jobs, and deepen the region’s integration.

During the meeting, the stakeholders considered the EBC’s strategic documents, mainly the EBC governance framework, the communication strategy for the launch, the EBC handbook, as well as its logo and program for the launch.

Members of the EBC are drawn from the region’s private sector as well as regional business associations. In attendance at the stakeholder meeting was the High Commissioner Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of The Gambia, Ambassador Mohamadou Musa Njie, who chairs the Economic team of ECOWAS Ambassadors in Nigeria, as well as representatives of Partners.

Also represented at the meeting were UNIDO, the German Development Agency (GIZ), ITC, ECOBANK, Dangote, the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) and the Regional Business Associations, and the African Roundtable (ABR).