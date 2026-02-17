Nigerian Diplomat Honored for Role in Landmark Pan-African Summit

A delegation led by Rev. Kennedy Okosun and Mrs. Okosun presented a Citation of Appreciation to His Excellency Ambassador Moses Ifedayo Adeoye, Acting High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Ghana, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the success of the Pan-African Regal Influence Summit 2026.

The summit, which brought together leaders and influencers from across the African continent, was a resounding success, thanks in large part to Ambassador Adeoye’s efforts in fostering diplomatic engagement, mobilizing participation, and strengthening cross-border collaboration. The delegation’s visit to the Acting High Commissioner was a gesture of gratitude for his pivotal role in making the summit a landmark event.

During their visit, the delegation also presented the Draft Summit Report & Communiqué to Ambassador Adeoye, seeking his strategic input and expertise to ensure that the summit’s resolutions and outcomes have a lasting impact on the continent. This gesture underscores the shared commitment of the parties involved to Pan-African collaboration and the advancement of the continent’s interests.

Ambassador Adeoye’s recognition serves as a testament to his dedication to promoting African unity and cooperation, and his efforts are expected to have a lasting impact on the continent’s development trajectory.