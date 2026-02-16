Nigerian Defense Tech Startup Terra Industries Raises Additional US$22 Million

Terra Industries, an Abuja-based defense technology company, has secured an additional $22 million in funding led by Lux Capital, extending a previously announced round and bringing total capital raised to $34 million.

The extension, which closed in under two weeks, included participation from existing investors 8VC, Nova Global, Silent Ventures, Belief Capital, Tofino Capital and Resilience17 Capital, founded by Flutterwave Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Olugbenga Agboola. Angel investors including Jordan Nel and actor Jared Leto also participated.

Founded in 2024 by Nathan Nwachuku, 22, and Maxwell Maduka, 24, Terra Industries designs and manufactures autonomous defense systems to help governments and infrastructure operators monitor, secure and respond to threats across land, air and maritime environments.

The company said its technology is already deployed to protect power plants, mines and other critical assets across multiple African countries, securing infrastructure valued at approximately $11 billion.

According to Nwachuku, the rapid completion of the funding round reflected strong investor confidence in defense technology as African governments and infrastructure operators contend with sabotage, illegal mining, organized crime and terrorism.

Terra Industries positions its technology as a locally built alternative to imported security systems. The company argues imported systems can be costly to maintain, poorly adapted to local operating conditions and may raise concerns over data control and supply chain disruptions.

The company operates a 15,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Abuja and said it currently has signed contracts worth tens of millions of dollars, with a pipeline spanning public and private sector customers.

Terra Industries said it is building what it describes as a vertically integrated platform of autonomous security systems, including long and mid-range drones, sentry towers and unmanned ground vehicles. These systems are connected through ArtemisOS, the company’s proprietary software platform for real-time threat detection, autonomous mission planning and coordinated response.

Nwachuku previously told media outlets that the company had generated more than $2.5 million in commercial revenue and won federal contracts, though specific contract details remain undisclosed.

The additional $22 million will be used to expand manufacturing capacity, accelerate deployments across Nigeria and allied African countries, and grow engineering, software and business development teams across Africa, London and San Francisco, the company said.

Brandon Reeves, Partner at Lux Capital, said Terra Industries represents a shift toward locally developed defense technology in Africa, where security is increasingly viewed as a prerequisite for economic growth.

The company’s leadership includes Nwachuku, who previously built an education technology platform, and Maduka, a former Nigerian Navy unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) engineer who founded a drone company acquired by an automotive manufacturer at age 19.