Nigerian Dance Star Kaffy Recounts Journey from Elite Privilege to Hardship

Nigerian dance icon Kafayat Shafau, widely known as Kaffy, has opened up about a childhood marked by a dramatic reversal of fortune, shifting from immense wealth to severe deprivation.

The award-winning choreographer shared poignant memories of her family’s former status among Nigeria’s highest elite, a world far removed from the struggles that followed.

Speaking candidly on the Honest Bunch Podcast, Kaffy described parents who moved in circles with the nation’s most prominent figures, like the late business magnate MKO Abiola. “My parents were in the league of MKO Abiola,” she recalled. “They were the first people to spray dollars at parties. You would hear Sunny Ade and Barrister sing their praises. These people came to our house every weekend.” That era of lavish parties and celebrity visits proved fleeting.

The descent into hardship was stark and prolonged. Kaffy recounted periods of extreme hunger lasting for months, a brutal test of endurance. “There were times when there was no food for weeks and months. Hunger is a mentor,” she stated. “I drank garri for seven months without break, and there was no Kwashiorkor.” Beyond material deprivation, the family grappled with her mother’s mental health challenges, which added profound emotional strain.

“She would have psychotic breaks and put all of us in the centre of the house, saying, ‘You are the reason why… your destiny should start providing for me because you’re the reason I am not anywhere in my life,’” Kaffy revealed, describing the painful impact on the family dynamic. Despite these traumatic beginnings, Kaffy channeled her resilience into an extraordinary career, rising to become one of Nigeria’s most celebrated and influential dancers, inspiring countless others with her journey of survival and ultimate triumph.