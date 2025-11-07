Nigerian Court Sets November 20 for Judgment in Nnamdi Kanu Trial

A Federal High Court in Abuja will deliver its judgment on November 20 for IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu's terrorism case.

Justice James Omotosho has scheduled a judgment for November 20 in the terrorism trial of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu. The decision comes after Kanu chose not to open his defense within the six days allotted by the court.

Instead of presenting his case, Kanu filed a motion challenging the charge’s competence and the court’s jurisdiction. He argued the prosecution relies on a repealed terrorism law. The judge had previously warned that failing to present a defense would lead to foreclosure.

Kanu, who is representing himself after dismissing his lawyers, saw his motion deemed a waiver of his right to defend on the merits. This moves the politically significant trial toward a decisive conclusion.