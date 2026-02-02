Nigerian Court Restrains Labour Unions from Planned Abuja Protest

The National Industrial Court in Abuja has restrained the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and three labour leaders from embarking on any form of industrial action or protest in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Justice Emmanuel Sibilim issued the interim order on Monday, February 2, 2026, following an ex parte application filed by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). The individuals also restrained include Benson Upah, Nuhu Toro and Stephen Knabayi.

The application, marked Suit No: NICN/ABJ/30/26 and filed by James Onoja (SAN), sought to stop a planned mass protest scheduled for February 3, 2026. After hearing the applicants, the court granted an interim order restraining the respondents, their agents or associates from embarking on any strike or protest pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Justice Sibilim also directed security agencies, listed as the fifth to ninth defendants, to ensure the maintenance of law and order across the FCT. The defendants include the Inspector General of Police, FCT Commissioner of Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The FCT Minister and FCTA told the court that the Chairman of the FCT Council of Labour Unions had circulated a mobilization message calling on workers and affiliate unions to participate in the planned protest, an action they said violated existing court orders.

They explained that on January 27, 2026, the court granted an interlocutory injunction restraining the Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC), its affiliate unions and employees of the FCTA from continuing industrial action and ordered them to resume work pending the determination of the substantive suit. According to the claimants, the court order was served on the same day.

Despite this, the NLC and TUC allegedly issued a joint statement on January 28, 2026, titled Defend Your Rights With Courage and Dignity: We Are With You, directing affiliate unions to sustain the strike, citing an appeal filed against the interlocutory ruling by their counsel. The statement encouraged workers to disregard the National Industrial Court order.

JUAC subsequently instructed workers to continue the industrial action through a directive dated January 28, 2026, signed by Comrade Abdullahi Umar Saleh as secretary. Acting on these directives, the FCT Council chairperson issued a directive on January 31, 2026, mobilizing members for a mass protest on February 3, 2026, at 7:00 am.

The claimants argued that these actions were intended to disrupt governance and cause a breakdown of law and order in the nation’s capital. They further expressed concern that the planned protest could obstruct traffic, infringe on the rights of residents and disrupt activities in both public and private establishments, including schools and government offices.

In an affidavit in support of the application, the FCTA stated that workers under JUAC commenced industrial action on January 19, 2026, by shutting down offices, schools and departments of the FCTA, effectively paralyzing government activities.

Wike argued in court documents that the directives were capable of causing chaos and preventing smooth administration of the FCTA. The minister emphasized that residents of the FCT, particularly those in the private sector, other government establishments, expatriates and tourists, would be adversely affected.

The NLC and TUC had announced on Sunday that they would hold a solidarity rally on Tuesday at the FCTA secretariat. In a statement, the NLC declared that the rally would publicly affirm that an injury to one is an injury to all, stressing that the Nigerian labour movement will not abandon its members.

Onoja told the court that the planned protest violated the earlier order issued on January 27, 2026. He argued that it was in the interest of justice for the court to restrain the defendants to preserve industrial peace and aid the continuous provision of essential services to the Nigerian public.

The court has adjourned the matter until February 10, 2026, for the hearing of the motion on notice. The interim order remains in effect until that date.