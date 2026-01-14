Nigerian Court Orders Meta to Pay Damages in Privacy Case

A Lagos High Court has awarded 25,000 dollars in damages to lawyer Femi Falana in a privacy lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc. Justice Olalekan Oresanya delivered the judgment on Tuesday January 13.

Falana sued Meta in 2025 after a false video alleging he suffered a terminal illness appeared on Facebook. The court ruled that Meta owes a duty of care to individuals affected by content on its platform.

The judge rejected Meta’s hosting defence noting the company monetises content and controls distribution algorithms. The court found Meta acted as a joint data controller and breached Nigeria’s Data Protection Act.

Falana’s lawyer Olumide Babalola said the judgment sets a precedent for platform accountability in Nigeria. The court emphasized that public figures retain privacy rights especially regarding health information.

Meta was ordered to pay damages for emotional distress and reputational harm caused by the false medical video. The company has not yet commented on the ruling.