Nigerian Court Orders Forfeiture of Properties Linked to Former Attorney General

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of 57 properties valued at approximately 213.2 billion naira suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities linked to Abubakar Malami, Nigeria’s former Attorney General, and two of his sons.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the order on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, after an ex parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) through its counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). The properties, described as multi billion naira assets, are spread across Abuja, Kebbi, Kano and Kaduna states.

It is hereby ordered that an interim order of this honourable court is hereby made forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria the properties described in Schedule 1 below, which are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities, Justice Nwite stated in his ruling.

The judge further directed that the forfeiture order be published in a national newspaper, calling on any individual or organization with an interest in the assets to show cause within 14 days why a final forfeiture order should not be made. The matter was adjourned to January 27, 2026, for a report on compliance.

According to EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday, the properties are linked to Malami and two of his sons, Abdulaziz Malami and Abiru Rahman Malami. The assets include luxury residential buildings, hotels, schools, commercial plazas, oil and gas filling stations, warehouses, farmlands and other high end developments.

The assets listed include Rayhaan University Buildings, agro allied factory buildings, machines, hotels, pharmacy, supermarket, primary and secondary schools, shops and other buildings in prime locations. Among the high value properties is a luxury duplex at Amazon Street, Plot 3011 within Cadastral Zone A06 Maitama, which was purchased in December 2022 at 500 million naira with a value after enhancement of 5.95 billion naira.

Another listed asset is a two winged large storey building at 3 Onitsha Crescent, Area 11, Garki, formerly operating as Harmonia Hotels Limited, purchased in December 2018 at 7 billion naira. A five storey building at Plot 683, Jabi District, now operating as Luxurious Meethaq Hotels Limited with 53 rooms and suites, was purchased in September 2020 at carcass level for 850 million naira with an additional 300 million naira to take possession, bringing its value after completion to 8.4 billion naira.

Property at 3 Rhine Street, Maitama, operating as Meethaq Hotels Limited with 15 rooms, was purchased in February 2018 at 430 million naira with a current value after rehabilitation of 12.95 billion naira. Additional commercial assets include shops at Vegas Mall in Wuse 2, warehouse shops at Wuse Market, and various residential properties in Asokoro, Gwarimpa and Apo Legislative Quarters.

Properties in Kano include buildings at 4 Ahmadu Bello Way, Nasarawa Government Reserved Area (GRA), purchased in December 2022 at 300 million naira, and Plot 157 Lamido Crescent, Nasarawa GRA, acquired in July 2019. Assets in Kebbi State include over 100 hectares of land along the Birnin Kebbi to Jega Road purchased in 2020 at 100 million naira, a plaza with commercial facilities adjacent to Birnin Kebbi Market, and multiple residential buildings.

Malami, his wife Hajia Bashir Asabe, and his son Abubakar Abdulaziz are currently standing trial before Justice Nwite over an alleged 8.7 billion naira money laundering case. The EFCC, in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/700/2025, accused the defendants of conspiring to conceal the unlawful origin of funds, acquire properties indirectly, and retain proceeds allegedly derived from criminal activities.

The charges cite violations of the Money Laundering (Prohibition and Prevention) Acts of 2011 and 2022. The anti graft agency alleged that the offences were committed during Malami’s tenure as Attorney General under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, with billions of naira moved through bank accounts and property acquisitions in Abuja, Kano and Kebbi in an attempt to disguise their source.

The court had earlier granted the defendants bail at 500 million naira each with two sureties in like sum. Justice Nwite ruled that the sureties must own landed properties within Maitama, Asokoro or Gwarimpa districts of Abuja, with valid title documents to be verified by the Deputy Chief Registrar. The defendants were also directed to deposit their passports with the court and restrained from traveling outside Nigeria without express court permission.

Pending perfection of bail conditions, the court ordered that Malami be remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre. The criminal trial is scheduled to commence on February 17, 2026.

Malami served as Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice from 2015 to 2023, a period during which he was one of the most powerful figures in Nigeria’s legal and anti corruption architecture. His tenure often drew public scrutiny over asset recovery decisions, plea bargains and prosecutorial discretion.

The interim forfeiture order represents one of the most sweeping asset recovery actions involving a former top federal official in recent years. While the order does not constitute a conviction, legal experts note that the scale, geographic spread and valuation of the seized assets mark a significant escalation in Nigeria’s asset tracing and recovery efforts, particularly against politically exposed persons.

The 14 day window for interested parties to challenge the forfeiture begins upon publication of the court order in a national newspaper. If no successful challenge emerges, the court may proceed to a final forfeiture order transferring permanent ownership of the properties to the Federal Government of Nigeria.