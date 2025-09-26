Nigerian Content Creator Defies Record Officials After Controversial Challenge Rejection

Nigerian social media personality Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, known professionally as Mandy Kiss, has announced she will proceed with a controversial planned challenge despite official rejection from Guinness World Records (GWR).

The content creator revealed plans on Monday through an Instagram post to attempt what she described as a world record by engaging with 100 men within a 24-hour period, scheduled for October 30 in Ikorodu, Lagos. The announcement included a promotional flier bearing the GWR logo.

GWR responded swiftly through their official social media channels, stating unequivocally: “This is not a record we monitor.” The organization’s clear rejection left no ambiguity about their position on the proposed activity.

Following the official rejection, Mandy Kiss responded defiantly during a video statement, questioning whether GWR has authority over personal choices. She emphasized her determination to proceed with the challenge regardless of official recognition or monitoring.

The announcement has generated significant discussion across Nigerian social media platforms, with reactions ranging from concern about health implications to debates about publicity strategies in the entertainment industry.

Mandy Kiss, whose real name is Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, is described as a Nigerian content creator who has built a following through provocative social media content. This latest announcement represents her most controversial proposal to date.

GWR maintains strict guidelines for record categories, focusing on achievements that demonstrate skill, endurance, or unique accomplishments while adhering to safety and ethical standards. Sexual activities fall outside these parameters, as confirmed by their recent statement.

The proposed event location in Ikorodu, Lagos, has not been officially confirmed, and no venue has been publicly identified. Local authorities have not issued any statements regarding the planned activity.

The controversy highlights ongoing debates about social media influence, publicity strategies, and the boundaries of acceptable content creation in Nigeria’s digital entertainment landscape. Industry observers note that such announcements often generate significant online engagement regardless of actual implementation.

Public health experts typically advise caution regarding activities that could pose medical risks, though no official health warnings have been issued specifically regarding this case.

The October 30 date remains unchanged according to the content creator’s statements, despite the lack of official recognition from GWR. The situation continues to develop as public interest remains high across various social media platforms.