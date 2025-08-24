Nigerian Conglomerate Joins Africa’s Largest Trade Fair as Premier Partner

Tropical General Investment Group has secured premier partnership status with the Intra-African Trade Fair 2025, positioning the Nigerian multinational to leverage Africa’s biggest commercial platform for expanding its manufacturing footprint across the continent.

The partnership announcement reinforces IATF2025’s focus on transforming Africa’s industrial landscape from raw material exports toward value-added production. The fair, scheduled for Algiers from September 4-10, expects to host over 2,000 exhibitors and facilitate more than US$44 billion in trade and investment agreements.

TGI brings significant credentials to the partnership, operating across 13 countries with a diverse portfolio spanning consumer goods, agricultural inputs, industrial chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and homecare products. The company’s four-decade evolution from Nigerian origins to regional powerhouse exemplifies the industrial growth trajectory that IATF organizers want to replicate continent-wide.

Since launching in 2018, the Intra-African Trade Fair has established itself as the continent’s premier commercial platform. Organized by Afreximbank alongside the African Union Commission and AfCFTA Secretariat, previous editions have generated over US$118 billion in deals, demonstrating the event’s capacity to translate networking into concrete business outcomes.

TGI’s manufacturing approach aligns closely with IATF’s value-addition objectives. Rather than simply trading commodities, the company processes raw materials locally, creating employment and driving economic development in emerging markets where it operates throughout Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President for Intra-African Trade and Export Development at Afreximbank, highlighted the strategic fit between TGI’s operations and the fair’s industrial focus.

“We are delighted to welcome TGI Group as an Official Premier Partner for IATF2025,” Awani said. “Industrial manufacturing and agribusiness are focal areas of the event, and with TGI being an important player within Africa’s investment ecosystem, they are uniquely positioned to help us achieve our shared goal of driving intra-African trade and promoting sustainable economic growth across the continent.”

The partnership arrives as the African Continental Free Trade Area creates new opportunities for cross-border commerce. TGI Vice Chairman Farouk Gumel described the collaboration as essential for identifying growth opportunities within Africa’s expanding trade environment.

“TGI’s ethos is all about creating value and enhancing wellbeing,” Gumel explained. “To achieve this, we consistently seek new opportunities and partnerships from within and outside the continent. The opportunities within Africa are limitless.”

He emphasized that IATF provides the platform necessary for pursuing new partnerships and resources while advancing the company’s continental expansion strategy.

The September fair will serve as a crucial marketplace for African businesses seeking to connect with global investors and establish industrial partnerships. TGI’s premier partner status reflects organizers’ commitment to showcasing companies that demonstrate successful value-addition models.

This focus on manufacturing transformation comes as African policymakers increasingly prioritize moving beyond commodity exports toward processing industries that create more jobs and generate higher economic returns.

The partnership between TGI and IATF2025 signals growing momentum behind efforts to restructure Africa’s economic model around domestic value creation rather than raw material extraction for foreign processing.