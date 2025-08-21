Nigerian Coalition Demands Extradition of Former Oil Chief in Corruption Probe

A coalition of political parties and civil society organizations is demanding the extradition of Mele Kyari, former head of Nigeria’s state oil company, following a court order freezing bank accounts linked to him.

The groups describe the move as a first step in investigating what they claim is widespread looting of the country’s oil wealth.

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties and civil society coalition praised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for freezing four bank accounts containing over 661 million naira allegedly connected to Kyari. However, they insisted this should only be the beginning of a comprehensive investigation.

“For years, we raised the alarm that Mele Kyari’s management of NNPCL was fraudulent,” the coalition stated. They pointed to previous warnings about subsidy fraud, shady crude oil swaps, and alleged theft operations under his leadership.

The groups are now calling on anti-corruption agencies to work with Interpol to locate Kyari, who they believe is outside Nigeria, and bring him back to face prosecution. They also demand a full forensic audit of the oil company’s finances during his tenure.

This case represents a significant test for President Bola Tinubu’s administration and its commitment to fighting corruption. The coalition warned that Nigerians would not accept half-measures in recovering what they describe as trillions of naira in stolen oil revenue.