Nigerian Club Kada Stars Win Ghana Hockey Invitational Double

Nigerian hockey club Kada Stars have been crowned champions in both the male and female categories at the inaugural Hockey Farm Sports (HFS) Invitational Cup in Accra, defeating Ghanaian sides Ark Men and Ark Ladies respectively in the finals of the four-day tournament.

Ten clubs from Ghana and Nigeria participated in the competition, which was organised during the international hockey break to give players competitive match exposure ahead of the next domestic league season.

Speaking after the event, HFS Chief Executive Officer Ebenezer Frimpong said the response from clubs had already positioned the competition for significant growth beyond its maiden edition.

“We may even expand it from West Africa into an African championship,” Frimpong said, adding that the tournament would run annually with rotational participation as interest from clubs across the region continues to grow.

Frimpong congratulated Kada Stars on their performances and sportsmanship across both categories, and used the platform to call on corporate entities and investors to direct funding toward hockey development on the continent, describing financial backing as essential to the sport’s continued expansion in Africa.

Patrick Lartey, Assistant Commissioner for Human Resources at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), who attended the event, echoed the call for private sector involvement, commending the organisers and urging companies to invest in youth hockey as a tool for reducing social vices and channelling young talent.

Business mogul Kwabena Darko, who played a role in the organisation of the competition, described the outcome as a positive result and announced plans to support the 2027 edition through player development initiatives and broader promotion of the game. Winners received medals and trophies, with individuals who contributed to the event also recognised with medals.

Kada Stars have a strong record in West and Central African club hockey, having previously competed at the Africa Cup for Club Championships (ACCC).