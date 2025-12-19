Nigerian Civil Society Groups Demand Independent Probe Into Fuel Quality Standards

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties and Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations are demanding a full scale independent investigation into regulatory activities at the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority following the resignation of its former chief executive.

The groups, representing over 75 civil society organisations, issued a joint statement on Wednesday, December 18, 2025, calling for comprehensive forensic probes into operations, decisions and enforcement failures under the tenure of Engineer Farouk Ahmed. The statement was signed by Comrade James Ezema, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of CNPP, and Alhaji Ali Abacha, National Secretary of CNCSOs. Ahmed resigned on Tuesday amid corruption allegations from Dangote Group Chairman Aliko Dangote.

The organisations expressed grave concern over persistent circulation of substandard imported petrol and diesel dispensed daily to Nigerian motorists, despite provisions of ECOWAS Directive C/DIR.1/9/2020 on Harmonised Specifications for Motor Fuels. The directive came into force across the ECOWAS region on January 1, 2021, establishing a 50 parts per million sulphur content standard for all imported fuels. Nigeria, as a leading ECOWAS member state, remains bound by this directive.

CNPP and CNCSOs stated that intelligence gathered by their network indicates high levels of compromise within NMDPRA during Ahmed’s tenure allegedly enabled continued importation, approval and distribution of low quality refined petroleum products falling below ECOWAS harmonised standards. These failures have damaged vehicle engines, increased maintenance costs, worsened environmental pollution and amounted to economic and public safety assaults on millions of Nigerians, according to the statement.

The groups also questioned the role of relevant committees of Nigeria’s National Assembly charged with oversight of midstream and downstream petroleum regulators. They categorically demanded thorough investigation into the scope, depth and integrity of legislative oversight exercised over NMDPRA during this period to establish levels of responsibility, negligence or complicity by action or omission.

CNPP and CNCSOs announced that findings by their Joint Intelligence Committee on alleged blatant non compliance with ECOWAS fuel specifications and regulatory negligence will be formally unveiled at a full scale press conference in Abuja at a later date. These findings will detail regulatory lapses, import approval processes, oversight failures and other critical evidence relevant to what they termed a national scandal.

The organisations outlined four specific demands in their statement. First, they seek a full scale independent probe into regulatory activities of NMDPRA under Ahmed with specific focus on compliance with ECOWAS Directive C/DIR.1/9/2020 on harmonised fuel specifications. Second, they want comprehensive investigation into quality of petrol and diesel imported and dispensed in Nigeria from January 1, 2021 to date, including verification of compliance records, laboratory certifications and enforcement actions.

Third, CNPP and CNCSOs demand forensic probe into oversight roles of relevant National Assembly committees to determine their level of diligence, negligence or complicity in allowing substandard fuels into the Nigerian market. Fourth, they insist on public disclosure of all findings and prosecution of individuals and institutions found culpable, regardless of political status or influence.

The groups warned that continued fuel quality violations are not minor technical infractions but constitute economic crimes, consumer rights abuses, environmental hazards and serious threats to public safety. Any attempt to sweep these issues under the carpet or treat Ahmed’s resignation as closure will be firmly resisted, according to the statement. Nigerians deserve safe, standard compliant fuel, transparent regulation and accountable governance, they emphasized.

Ahmed resigned on December 17 following a petition submitted to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission by Dangote. The petition accused Ahmed of living beyond his means and alleged approximately five million dollars had been spent on his children’s secondary education in Switzerland over six years, plus an additional two million dollars on tertiary education. President Bola Tinubu has nominated Engineer Saidu Aliyu Mohammed as Ahmed’s replacement, pending Senate confirmation.

ECOWAS environment and energy ministers adopted comprehensive regulations for introducing cleaner fuels and vehicles across the region in February 2020 during a meeting in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. The regulations established a sulphur fuel standard of 50 parts per million for petrol and diesel for all imported fuels from January 1, 2021. Local refineries were granted until January 1, 2025 to upgrade their operations to meet the new requirements.

The ECOWAS directive represented a significant step for the region as some countries previously had fuel standards allowing import of up to 10,000 parts per million diesel fuels. The decision impacts air quality significantly since only about 20 percent of fuel needs in the region is locally refined while 80 percent is imported. Nigeria was designated in 2016 by the World Health Organisation as having the world’s most polluted city in Onitsha in terms of harmful small particles.

The regulations also require all imported vehicles, both new and used, to comply with minimum EURO 4/IV vehicle emissions standards from January 1, 2021. Age limits for importing vehicles into the ECOWAS region were set at five years for light duty vehicles, two wheel motor vehicles, tricycles and quadricycles, and 10 years for heavy duty vehicles. A 10 year grace period was granted to countries that had not yet adopted the age limits to gradually comply.

West Africa has one of the fastest growing car fleets in the world with a population of nearly 400 million. However, majority of vehicle imports into the region are second hand and fuel used is generally of poor quality. Environmental advocates, public health campaigners and civil society actors notably in Ghana, Nigeria, Mali and Côte d’Ivoire have been pushing for better fuel products for several years.

Studies conducted in 2016 and 2018 found much higher levels of benzene and other known carcinogens in fuels shipped to African ports compared to standards in Europe or North America. The 2018 report by ILT, the environment and transport agency in the Netherlands, confirmed these findings. Regulation to restrict quality of cars being imported into the region had been weak, coupled with poor fuel quality, contributing to increasing levels of air pollution in cities across West Africa.

The National Assembly’s House of Representatives has summoned both Dangote and the NMDPRA to appear before relevant committees and instructed both parties to stop making public comments about their dispute. The lawmakers are examining allegations and counter allegations between the parties regarding fuel quality standards, import licenses and regulatory compliance. The dispute escalated publicly in mid December following Dangote’s petition to ICPC.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga announced the resignation in a statement on Wednesday, stating that Gbenga Komolafe of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission also resigned. Both officials were appointed in 2021 by former President Muhammadu Buhari to lead regulatory agencies created by the Petroleum Industry Act. Tinubu has also nominated Oritsemeyiwa Amanorisewo Eyesan as CEO of NUPRC, pending Senate confirmation.