Nigerian Businessman Triggers Controversy Over Wife Empowerment Claims

Nigerian businessman and self-styled royal HRM Don Sylvester Nweke has ignited widespread social media debate following controversial statements about marriage during his recent appearance on The Honest Bunch Podcast, an audio-visual show that focuses on discussing millennial and Gen Z issues.

The entrepreneur, who describes himself as a philanthropist and astute businessman, warned men against financially empowering their wives or girlfriends, claiming such actions inevitably lead to relationship problems.

“Your problem starts as a man the day you open business for your wife or girlfriend. The day you empower her, your problem starts,” Nweke declared during the podcast interview, sharing what he described as lessons from his personal experiences.

The businessman cited his own marriage as evidence, revealing that his generosity contributed to marital issues. “I have an ex-wife, I bought her car, took her abroad and opened a mini supermarket for her,” he explained to the podcast hosts.

Nweke escalated his controversial claims by recounting an alleged case involving a couple married for five decades. According to his account, the long-term marriage collapsed when DNA testing revealed that only one of their children was biologically related to the husband.

The businessman presented this anecdote as evidence supporting his theory about women’s untrustworthiness, despite acknowledging the woman’s apparent devotion throughout their marriage.

His most provocative statement advocated polygamy as a solution for African men seeking marital peace. “I believe as an African person, you should marry many wives to have peace because many wives gives peace,” he stated during the interview.

These remarks have generated significant backlash across Nigerian social media platforms, with many users criticizing the businessman’s perspective on gender relationships and financial partnership in marriage.

The controversy highlights ongoing debates about traditional versus modern approaches to marriage relationships in contemporary Nigerian society. Critics argue that Nweke’s statements promote outdated gender stereotypes and discourage healthy financial partnerships between spouses.

The Honest Bunch Podcast, produced by Glitch Africa Studios, regularly features controversial discussions on relationship topics. The show includes four main personalities – Nedu, Husband Material, Deity Cole, and Ezinne, though recent changes in the cast have occurred following various controversies.

Women’s rights advocates have condemned Nweke’s statements as potentially harmful to healthy relationship dynamics. They argue that financial empowerment should strengthen partnerships rather than threaten them, emphasizing the importance of mutual support in successful marriages.

The businessman’s comments also reflect broader cultural tensions between traditional African marriage customs and modern relationship expectations among younger generations in Nigeria and across West Africa.

Social media users have particularly criticized Nweke’s advocacy for polygamy, noting legal and practical challenges associated with such arrangements in contemporary Nigerian society. Many respondents emphasized the importance of trust, communication, and mutual respect over financial control mechanisms in relationships.

The controversy surrounding these statements continues to generate discussion about gender roles, financial responsibility, and relationship dynamics in modern African societies. Critics argue that such perspectives may discourage women’s economic independence and perpetuate harmful relationship patterns.

As debates continue online, the incident highlights the influential role of podcasts and social media platforms in shaping public discourse around sensitive social topics in Nigeria’s evolving cultural landscape.