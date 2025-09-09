Nigerian Business Leader and New York Archbishop to be Honored

Nigerian entrepreneur Tony Elumelu and Cardinal Timothy Dolan will receive the prestigious Appeal of Conscience Award at the foundation’s 60th Annual Gala on September 29, 2025, at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City.

The Appeal of Conscience Foundation announced the dual honor on September 4, recognizing both leaders for their commitment to ethical leadership and interfaith cooperation. The award celebrates public figures who exemplify enlightened leadership and uphold the principle that “a crime committed in the name of religion is the greatest crime against religion.”

Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings and United Bank for Africa, has emerged as one of Africa’s most influential business leaders through his philosophy of “Africapitalism.” His approach emphasizes the private sector’s role in driving social and economic progress across the continent. Through his Tony Elumelu Foundation, he has committed over $100 million to support African entrepreneurship.

The foundation’s entrepreneurship program has selected and funded more than 24,000 African entrepreneurs across all 54 African countries. Recent initiatives include the BeGreen Africa program, which has equipped 1,600 green businesses with skills to advance environmental sustainability and create youth employment opportunities.

Cardinal Dolan has served as Archbishop of New York since 2009 and became a Cardinal in 2012. He previously led the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops from 2010 to 2013 and participated in both the 2013 papal conclave that elected Pope Francis and the 2025 conclave that elected Pope Leo XIV.

Rabbi Arthur Schneier, who founded the Appeal of Conscience Foundation in 1965, praised both recipients for their moral leadership. “Tony Elumelu stands as a beacon of ethical entrepreneurship and visionary leadership,” Schneier said. He described Cardinal Dolan as embodying wisdom, vision, and compassion while earning trust and respect across communities.

The interfaith foundation advocates for peace, religious liberty, and mutual respect among diverse communities. Its annual award has previously honored prominent figures including Michael Bloomberg, Mary Barra, and Stephen Schwarzman.

Brian Moynihan, Chair and CEO of Bank of America, will chair the gala. As a previous recipient, Moynihan emphasized that the honorees represent the moral leadership and global responsibility the foundation champions.

Elumelu’s investment group, Heirs Holdings, recently released a 15-year impact report showing its corporate social responsibility activities have positively affected over 500,000 people. The group operates across financial services, power, resources, healthcare, real estate, and hospitality sectors.

Both recipients expressed humility about the recognition. Elumelu noted that the honor reminds leaders that their role centers on service, while Cardinal Dolan highlighted the shared commitment to peace and human dignity that transcends religious boundaries.

The September 29 ceremony continues the foundation’s six-decade tradition of promoting interfaith dialogue and recognizing leaders who build bridges of understanding in an increasingly divided world.