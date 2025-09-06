Nigerian Billionaire’s Wedding Speech Sparks Marriage Advice Debate

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola’s wedding speech advising his daughter to treat her new husband as her “boss” has ignited discussions about marriage dynamics after a viral video from the Iceland ceremony surfaced online.

Otedola delivered the controversial advice during the August 2025 wedding reception of his daughter Temi to Afrobeats star Mr Eazi in Iceland, following two earlier celebrations in Monaco and Dubai. The speech has generated mixed reactions across social media platforms and traditional media outlets.

“You found yourself a great guy from a decent family. One thing I will advise you is to succumb to the whims and caprices of your husband. He is your husband, he is your boss, there’s no more daddy, don’t call me,” Otedola stated during his emotional address to wedding guests.

The billionaire oil magnate began his speech by praising his wife Nana for her sacrifices in raising their children. “I must give credit to Nana, because when we had Temi, I was busy looking for money to look after them, and she sacrificed everything, all my bad habits, to make sure they were well looked after,” he explained.

Otedola praised the couple’s love and entrepreneurial spirit, describing their union as “made in heaven” during the intimate Iceland reception. The ceremony marked the culmination of a three-continent wedding celebration that began with a civil ceremony in Monaco in May 2025.

The advice has sparked widespread debate about traditional marriage roles versus modern partnership dynamics. Some commentators have criticized the “boss” terminology as outdated patriarchal thinking, while others defend it as cultural tradition and practical marriage guidance.

The wedding celebrations reportedly cost $15 million, featuring ceremonies across Monaco, Dubai, and Iceland. The elaborate celebrations included performances by music legends and attracted prominent Nigerian business figures and international celebrities.

Temi Otedola, 28, has established herself as an actress and entrepreneur, appearing in Netflix’s “Citation” and operating a lifestyle brand. Following the marriage, she adopted her husband’s surname, changing from Otedola to Ajibade.

Mr Eazi, born Oluwatosin Ajibade, represents one of Africa’s leading musical exports and has built a significant business empire through his emPawa Africa initiative supporting emerging artists. The couple’s relationship began three years ago and culminated in an April 2022 engagement in Venice.

Social media reactions to Otedola’s speech have ranged from support for traditional marriage values to criticism of language perceived as diminishing women’s autonomy in relationships. The debate reflects broader conversations about gender roles in contemporary African society.

Supporters argue that Otedola’s advice reflects respect for marriage institutions and encourages commitment to spousal relationships. Critics contend that describing husbands as “bosses” reinforces unequal power dynamics that modern marriages should avoid.

The speech has generated millions of views across social media platforms, with clips shared widely on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Nigerian media outlets have extensively covered the reaction, positioning it within broader discussions about marriage expectations in contemporary society.

Marriage counselors have weighed in on the debate, with some emphasizing the importance of mutual respect over hierarchical relationships, while others highlight cultural context in interpreting traditional advice.

The Iceland ceremony represented the final phase of the couple’s wedding journey, chosen for its intimate setting and breathtaking natural backdrops. The Nordic location provided a stark contrast to the earlier Monaco and Dubai celebrations while maintaining the family’s preference for unique venues.

Beyond the controversial advice, Otedola’s speech reflected genuine paternal emotion and pride in his daughter’s choice of partner. He emphasized Mr Eazi’s decent family background and character, expressing confidence in the marriage’s success.

The debate surrounding the speech illustrates evolving perspectives on marriage roles within Nigeria’s elite circles and broader African society. As younger generations navigate between traditional expectations and contemporary relationship models, such high-profile statements inevitably generate significant discussion.