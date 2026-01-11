Nigerian Banks Race Against March Deadline as Recapitalization Gains Momentum

Approximately 19 to 22 Nigerian banks have met the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recapitalization requirements as of January 2026, marking significant progress ahead of the March 31, 2026 deadline, according to multiple industry sources.

The CBN set stringent capital thresholds requiring 500 billion naira for international banks and 200 billion naira for national banks, with the critical stipulation that this must be paid up capital. Banks cannot count their retained earnings toward this goal, forcing institutions to raise fresh capital through rights issues, private placements or strategic mergers.

Access Bank, Zenith Bank, GTBank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), First Bank and Fidelity Bank have crossed the 500 billion naira finish line and secured their international licenses. These six banks represent the top tier of Nigerian banking and have successfully navigated the demanding capital requirements through various fundraising strategies.

For banks with national and regional licenses, Citibank Nigeria, Ecobank Nigeria, Globus Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Sterling Bank, Wema Bank, PremiumTrust Bank and Providus Bank have all met the CBN recapitalization benchmarks. First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is in the final stages of raising capital to secure its international banking license after shareholders approved a capital raise of up to 400 billion naira.

Fidelity Bank raised approximately 259 billion naira through private placement, lifting its eligible capital above CBN requirements. Market intelligence estimates indicate the proceeds comfortably exceeded the bank’s estimated capital gap of 194.5 billion naira. Participation was reportedly limited to a small circle of pre qualified institutional investors, many with global investment footprints.

First Bank of Nigeria confirmed compliance on January 5, 2026, after completing several transactions including a rights issue, private placement and the injection of proceeds from the sale of the group’s merchant banking subsidiary. The announcements came less than three months before the regulatory deadline.

Two non interest banks, Jaiz and Lotus, along with three merchant banks including FSDH, Greenwich and Nova, have achieved the required capital thresholds. These institutions operate under different licensing categories with lower capital requirements tailored to their specific banking models.

The 2026 recapitalization drive has featured notable mergers, acquisitions and strategic downgrades. Unity Bank and Providus Bank are in the final stages of a merger expected to create Nigeria’s ninth largest lender by assets. Union Bank has completed its integration with Titan Trust Bank to solidify its capital base.

Nova Bank chose to downgrade its license to regional status, reducing its capital requirement to 50 billion naira. The move allows the institution to focus on being a high end niche player, which analysts describe as a healthy business decision given market realities.

Islamic banks including Jaiz, Taj and Lotus have all met their 20 billion naira requirement, demonstrating that niche banking remains viable and growing stronger despite the challenging regulatory environment. The non interest banking segment continues to attract customers seeking Sharia compliant financial services.

Despite progress, approximately 14 banks remain in what industry observers call the red zone. These institutions face intense pressure to complete capital raising, secure mergers or risk losing their banking licenses. The banks yet to meet requirements include Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, Parallex Bank, SunTrust Bank, Keystone Bank and several merchant banks.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso confirmed in late 2025 that several lenders have either met or exceeded the new capital thresholds, while others are advancing steadily and remain well positioned to comply with requirements. The regulator has repeatedly expressed satisfaction with implementation progress across the sector.

The Association of Corporate Communication and Marketing Professionals in Banks (ACAMB) has dismissed rumors suggesting 12 banks face imminent closure, describing such claims as false and dangerous. In a statement signed by its president, Rasheed Bolarinwa, ACAMB warned that alarmist narratives are misleading and harmful.

The association stressed that all banks submitted vetted recapitalization plans to the CBN in 2024, and the regulator has consistently expressed satisfaction with progress. ACAMB emphasized that the regulatory process is structured, transparent and designed to strengthen rather than destabilize the banking sector.

Analysts say mergers and acquisitions remain limited for now, but ownership changes are becoming increasingly likely as banks court new investors. Ayokunle Olubunmi, Head of Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto and Co, said only a few institutions remain under real pressure.

“Nothing dramatic has happened yet on the mergers front, but by January or February, we could see clearer outcomes,” Olubunmi stated. “Capital raising through private placements and rights issues will inevitably lead to dilution for shareholders who do not participate.”

Dr. Kelechi Nwosu, Senior Banking Lecturer at the University of Lagos, emphasized the strategic intent behind the drive. “Beyond compliance, this recapitalization is about future proofing Nigeria’s banking sector, enabling banks to fund big ticket projects, absorb shocks and expand financial inclusion aggressively,” he said.

Nwosu pointed out that while many banks have raised capital successfully, others need to explore consolidation, investor partnerships or license restructuring to meet requirements without jeopardizing their operational viability. The next 80 days will prove critical for institutions still scrambling to meet the deadline.

The Nigerian capital markets have been instrumental in this transition, with 27 banks participating in fundraising activities ranging from public offers to rights issues. The oversubscription of these offerings indicates an attractive banking sector amid rising investor confidence, stability and improved regulatory frameworks.

Wale Ogunleye, Regional Head of Equity Research for West Africa at Standard Bank Group, noted that while the necessity of the recapitalization directive was initially questioned, its rationale has since become clearer. “When the central bank made that announcement, our view was that it wasn’t necessary at the time,” Ogunleye reflected. “However, it’s now understandable why the central bank pressed for this move.”

The intent is to bolster the robustness of Nigerian banks at a time of heightened regulatory scrutiny and prepare them to play a pivotal role in spurring economic growth through effective credit mobilization. The recapitalization aligns with Nigeria’s broader economic ambitions toward becoming a one trillion dollar economy by 2030.

For Nigerian banking customers, the recapitalization process means a sector that will emerge tougher, more transparent and better funded than before. Banks that successfully navigate the deadline will have stronger balance sheets and enhanced capacity to finance infrastructure, manufacturing and other critical sectors of the economy.

With less than three months remaining before the March 31, 2026 cutoff, stakeholders anticipate heightened activity including final hour mergers, private equity injections and possibly some banking license surrenders. The coming weeks will determine the final shape of Nigeria’s banking landscape for the next decade.