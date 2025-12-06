Nigerian Athlete Godson Oghenebrume Pleads Guilty to Firearm Charge in US

Louisiana State University sprinter faces up to 15 years in prison and possible deportation after February incident

Nigerian track and field athlete Godson Oghenebrume has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a foreign national in the United States, leaving the 22-year-old sprinter facing up to 15 years in prison and potential deportation.

United States Attorney Kurt Wall announced the guilty plea on December 3 following Oghenebrume’s court appearance before Chief Judge Shelly Dick in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Louisiana State University student admitted to possessing a Glock model 43X pistol while residing in the United States on an F-1 student visa, a violation of federal firearms law.

The charge stems from an incident on February 7 involving the mother of Oghenebrume’s infant child at his Baton Rouge apartment. According to court documents, Oghenebrume discharged the firearm multiple times during an argument with his ex-girlfriend while their baby was present.

The Department of Justice statement detailed that Oghenebrume was inside his apartment with another woman when his ex-girlfriend arrived with their child. An argument developed outside the residence, during which Oghenebrume fired the weapon while the infant was nearby.

The confrontation escalated when the mother of his child followed him back into the apartment and discovered him with the other woman. The dispute spilled back outside, where Oghenebrume discharged the firearm additional times as his ex-girlfriend fled. Investigators noted multiple bullet impacts on the walls of the apartment complex.

Oghenebrume then destroyed his ex-girlfriend’s phone and took custody of the baby. The other woman who had been in the apartment helped retrieve the child after being approached by the mother.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies arriving at the scene observed Oghenebrume walking away and ignoring their commands. He discarded the pistol into nearby shrubs before being detained. A neighbor confirmed hearing gunshots and reported experiencing ringing in his ears from the noise.

During a post-arrest interview, Oghenebrume told detectives he fired the weapon to frighten his ex-girlfriend into leaving. He claimed he wanted her to return home and used the gun to scare her away.

The conviction carries a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment, a fine of up to 250,000 dollars, and three years of supervised release. Immigration authorities may also deport Oghenebrume after he completes any prison term, though federal sentencing guidelines typically result in shorter sentences than the statutory maximum.

Federal law prohibits individuals admitted to the United States under non-immigrant visas from possessing firearms or ammunition with limited exceptions for hunting and sporting purposes that require specific documentation. Student visa holders like Oghenebrume fall under these restrictions.

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorneys Jeremy Johnson and Lyman Thornton are prosecuting the matter as part of Operation Take Back America, a Department of Justice initiative targeting violent crime and transnational criminal organizations.

Oghenebrume joined Louisiana State University in 2021 after attending Onoriede International School in Nigeria. He quickly established himself as one of the most promising sprinters in collegiate athletics, recording multiple times under 10 seconds in the 100 meters.

The sprinter won NCAA titles and SEC championships during his time at LSU, including helping set a collegiate record of 37.90 seconds in the 4×100 meter relay at the 2023 SEC Championships. He was named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week in April 2023 after running 9.97 seconds in the 100 meters at the LSU Alumni Gold meet.

Oghenebrume represented Nigeria at the 2024 Paris Olympics, competing in both the 100 meters and 4×100 meter relay. He is the younger brother of Olympic bronze medalist Ese Brume, who won bronze in the long jump at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and silver at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene.

Ese Brume holds the African record in the long jump with a leap of 7.17 meters achieved in 2021. She has won three consecutive African Championships titles and claimed Commonwealth Games gold in 2014 and 2022, establishing herself as one of Africa’s most decorated track and field athletes.

The legal proceedings against Godson Oghenebrume mark a dramatic fall for an athlete who had been on track for a professional career. His athletic accomplishments included being named to The Bowerman Award preseason watch list, given annually to the top collegiate track and field athlete in the United States.

Louisiana State University has not publicly commented on Oghenebrume’s legal situation or his status with the athletics program. The university typically suspends athletes facing serious criminal charges pending the outcome of legal proceedings.

The guilty plea eliminates the need for a trial. A sentencing date has not been publicly announced, though federal cases typically schedule sentencing hearings several weeks after guilty pleas to allow for preparation of presentence reports.

Federal prosecutors will likely seek a substantial prison term given the circumstances of the offense, including the presence of a child during the shooting, multiple discharges of the weapon in a residential area, and failure to comply with law enforcement commands. Defense attorneys may argue for leniency based on Oghenebrume’s age, lack of prior criminal history, and athletic achievements.

The case highlights challenges faced by international students navigating unfamiliar legal systems and cultural norms. Firearms possession laws in the United States are particularly complex for foreign nationals, with violations carrying serious immigration consequences in addition to criminal penalties.

Oghenebrume’s conviction will almost certainly result in the termination of his student visa and prohibition from returning to the United States in the future. Even if he receives a relatively short prison sentence, immigration authorities maintain broad discretion to remove foreign nationals convicted of firearms offenses.

The outcome represents a cautionary tale about the serious consequences of criminal conduct for international students and athletes who build their careers and futures in the United States on temporary visa status.