Nigerian Artists Sweep SAMA Continental Awards Category

Four Nigerian superstars have secured nominations in the prestigious Rest of Africa Award at the 31st South African Music Awards, highlighting the growing influence of Afrobeats across continental music recognition.

The nominees for Rest of Africa Award are Ayra Starr for “The Year I Turned 21,” Bensoul for “The Party & After Party,” Wizkid for “Morayo,” Tems for “Born In The Wild,” and Fireboy DML for “Adedamola,” according to the Recording Industry of South Africa announcement released in late August.

The category, designed to celebrate non-South African artists whose work resonates across the continent, showcases the dominance of Nigeria’s music industry alongside Kenya’s Bensoul as the sole non-Nigerian representative. This marks the most significant Nigerian presence in the category’s history, reflecting the global ascendancy of Afrobeats and its continental reach.

SAMA spokesperson Unati Gwija acknowledged the notable shift in the category’s composition, suggesting the Nigerian dominance represents broader trends in African music consumption. The awards ceremony recognizes artists whose work transcended national boundaries to achieve continental significance during the eligibility period from April 2024 to January 2025.

Ayra Starr’s nomination follows her breakthrough year with “The Year I Turned 21,” which established her as one of Africa’s most promising young talents. The 22-year-old artist’s recognition at SAMA 31 comes alongside her recent success at other continental awards, cementing her position in the continent’s musical landscape.

Wizkid’s inclusion for “Morayo” continues his streak of international recognition, while Tems receives her nomination for “Born In The Wild,” building on her global collaborations and Grammy success. Fireboy DML rounds out the Nigerian contingent with “Adedamola,” representing the new generation of Afrobeats artists gaining continental prominence.

The lone Kenyan nominee, Bensoul, represents East African musical innovation with “The Party & After Party,” ensuring the category maintains some regional diversity despite Nigerian dominance. His inclusion reflects the awards’ commitment to continental representation beyond West African musical powerhouses.

Last year’s winner, Edgar Muzah from Zimbabwe, took the category with “Son of a Tribe (Royalty Edition),” demonstrating how the award has historically recognized diverse African musical expressions. His victory represented Southern African musical heritage blending traditional rhythms with contemporary global influences.

The Recording Industry of South Africa described the 2024 outcome as validation that the Rest of Africa Award genuinely reflects continental musical vibrancy and innovation. Gwija noted growing interest in the category, suggesting this year’s Nigerian dominance might signal future trends in African music recognition.

The nominations were announced during a live-streamed event on August 28, 2025, marking the first major milestone in celebrating South Africa’s most prestigious music awards. The ceremony traditionally spotlights South African artists while acknowledging continental musical excellence through specialized categories.

Nigerian artists’ strong showing in the Rest of Africa category parallels their success at other continental awards throughout 2025. The same artists have secured nominations across multiple African music recognition platforms, indicating sustained continental appeal beyond their domestic success.

The South African Music Awards ceremony typically takes place in late April or May, with the judging process beginning in November of the previous year. Winners receive gold-plated statuettes called SAMAs, with the show historically broadcast live on the South African Broadcasting Corporation to national and continental audiences.

The Rest of Africa Award has evolved into one of SAMA’s most watched categories, serving as a barometer for continental musical trends and cross-border artistic influence. This year’s nominations suggest Nigeria’s continued musical export success while highlighting the interconnected nature of contemporary African music scenes.

Industry observers view the Nigerian dominance as reflective of broader continental music consumption patterns, where Afrobeats continues expanding its influence across diverse African markets. The trend aligns with global recognition of Nigerian artists on international platforms, reinforcing their continental appeal.