Nigerian Artist Hails Ghana’s Chale Wote as Creative and Business Catalyst

Accra’s streets have once again transformed into a vibrant global stage for art and expression.

The annual Chale Wote Street Art Festival kicked off, drawing artists from around the world to the heart of the city’s Osu neighborhood. For Nigerian artist Daniel Nmaju, this is his third time participating, and he sees the event as a powerful fusion of creativity and commerce.

Nmaju describes the festival as a unique platform that pushes artistic boundaries. It’s not just an exhibition; it’s an experience that blends visual art with performance and attracts a diverse international crowd. This exposure, he notes, is invaluable. It opens doors to potential clients and collectors, turning artistic visibility into real business opportunities.

His own work embodies the festival’s innovative spirit. His latest series, Trashed Treasure, turns discarded plastics and industrial waste into large-scale artworks. He says the environment at Chale Wote pushes artists to think differently, to connect their work to the community and to broader themes of sustainability.

While the first day saw lighter crowds and fewer vendors than in previous years, the energy for creative exchange remains high. For artists like Nmaju, the week-long event is a vital hub. It’s a place where collaboration sparks new ideas, where art finds an audience, and where creativity isn’t just displayed—it’s sold, with pieces fetching thousands of dollars.