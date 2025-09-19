Nigerian Artist Creates Stunning Dance Video

AFRIMA-nominated singer Braye collaborates with renowned Lagos ballet academy for breathtaking one-shot performance showcasing underprivileged dancers in compelling visual storytelling.

Nigerian singer-songwriter Braye has released the official music video for “Bring You Home,” featuring two young dancers from Lagos’ internationally recognized Leap of Dance Academy. The video launched September 16 on YouTube, representing the latest visual from his debut Extended Play (EP) “I Wish I Had More Time.”

Braye released his debut four-track EP titled “I Wish I Had More Time” earlier this year, establishing himself within Nigeria’s contemporary music landscape. His recent nomination for an All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in the Best African Artist, Duo or Group in African RnB & Soul category demonstrates growing recognition across the continent.

The music video features Olamide Olawale and Wisdom Tonye, students from Leap of Dance Academy, which provides quality dance education for children who cannot afford traditional dance training, offering free lessons along with shoes and equipment to give underprivileged children opportunities they wouldn’t normally access.

Leap of Dance Academy transforms young talents into professional dancers through world-class ballet training and has gained significant international attention with 196K Instagram followers. The academy was featured in a documentary following students and founder Daniel Owoseni Ajala, highlighting the transformative power of ballet education.

Roots & Rebels directed the music video, creating a seamless one-take performance piece that captures the emotional intensity of the song through choreographed movement. The production team channeled themes of passion, longing, and desire into a visual interpretation that emphasizes raw emotion and graceful technique.

The collaboration represents convergence of Nigeria’s music and dance communities, highlighting how artists support educational initiatives addressing social inequality. Leap of Dance Academy integrates dance with education through mentorship and structured training, instilling cultural appreciation and creativity while empowering students for success both on stage and beyond.

Academy founder Daniel Owoseni Ajala is a self-taught ballet dancer who established the institution in a disadvantaged area of Lagos, creating opportunities for youth who might otherwise lack access to professional dance training.

The “Bring You Home” video demonstrates Braye’s commitment to visual storytelling that extends beyond conventional music video formats. The one-shot execution requires precise coordination between performers, creating intimacy and urgency that enhances the song’s emotional impact.

This collaboration showcases Nigeria’s creative ecosystem, where established artists partner with educational institutions to create content that elevates both music and social causes. The partnership provides Leap of Dance Academy students with professional performance opportunities while giving Braye’s music authentic artistic expression.

The project reflects broader trends in African entertainment, where musicians increasingly collaborate with community organizations to create meaningful content addressing social issues. Such partnerships demonstrate how creative industries can support educational initiatives while producing commercially viable artistic work.

Braye’s approach to music video production emphasizes authentic storytelling over conventional promotional strategies. By featuring dancers from a charitable educational institution, he creates content that resonates beyond entertainment value, highlighting Nigeria’s cultural institutions addressing inequality through arts education.

The video’s release strategy utilizes digital platforms for maximum reach, with distribution through YouTube and promotional support via social media channels. This approach reflects contemporary music marketing while maintaining focus on artistic integrity and community engagement.

The success of “Bring You Home” positions Braye for continued growth within Nigeria’s competitive music industry while demonstrating how artists can create meaningful content that supports educational institutions addressing social challenges through creative arts programming.