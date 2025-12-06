Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet Crashes in Niger State

A Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet crashed near Karabonde in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State on Saturday evening, with both pilots surviving after safely ejecting from the aircraft.

The crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. during a post-inspection functional check flight shortly after takeoff from the Nigerian Air Force Base Kainji. Lapai TV, a digital television network based in Niger State, first reported the incident on its Facebook page, accompanied by video footage from the scene.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information for the Nigerian Air Force, confirmed the incident in an official statement released Saturday evening. He explained that the aircraft developed an emergency shortly after takeoff, prompting the pilots to respond with swift action and remarkable composure.

The pilots expertly manoeuvred the aircraft away from populated areas before executing a safe ejection, according to the NAF statement. Both crew members are currently undergoing routine medical evaluation following the incident.

Eyewitness accounts from local residents corroborated the official report. Lukman Sulaiman, a villager who witnessed the crash, described seeing the Alpha Jet approaching with smoke and flames before it went down near Karabonde town. Residents initially heard a loud crash and were frightened, but later returned to the site after learning the pilots had ejected safely.

Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, the Chief of the Air Staff, praised the pilots for their courage, discipline and sound judgement which prevented loss of life. The Air Chief has directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The Nigerian Air Force emphasized that the incident occurred during a routine post-inspection functional check flight, a standard procedure conducted to ensure aircraft airworthiness following maintenance or inspection. Such flights are essential components of aviation safety protocols designed to identify potential issues before aircraft return to regular operational duty.

Air Commodore Ejodame stated that the Nigerian Air Force remains committed to maintaining stringent safety standards and operational excellence. The service continues its dedication to safeguarding personnel while protecting the lives and property of citizens in line with its constitutional mandate.

The Alpha Jet is a light attack aircraft and advanced jet trainer that has served in the Nigerian Air Force fleet for several decades. The aircraft type has been instrumental in various military operations, including counter-insurgency missions across northern Nigeria.

Air Marshal Aneke assumed leadership as the 23rd Chief of the Air Staff in October 2025, succeeding Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar. His appointment came at a critical period when the Nigerian Air Force faces significant operational demands related to national security challenges across multiple theaters.

The crash site near Karabonde is located in Borgu Local Government Area, one of the largest local government areas in Niger State. The Kainji Air Force Base, from which the aircraft departed, serves as a strategic military installation supporting air operations in the northwestern region of Nigeria.

While the Board of Inquiry conducts its investigation, aviation safety experts note that successful ejection outcomes like this incident demonstrate the effectiveness of pilot training and aircraft safety systems. The Nigerian Air Force has invested significantly in pilot training programs and safety procedures designed to minimize casualties during emergency situations.

The service has assured the public that findings from the investigation will inform future safety protocols and operational procedures. This commitment reflects broader efforts within the Nigerian military to enhance transparency and accountability in operational matters affecting public safety and national security.