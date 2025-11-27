Nigerian Actress Seeks UK Asylum Over End SARS Activism

A Nigerian actress and model identified only as OO has launched a fresh bid for asylum in the United Kingdom, arguing her public profile and political activism make her a target back home.

The woman claims her celebrity status increases her risk of harm if deported because she participated in demonstrations during October 2020 supporting the End SARS Movement. The End SARS protests were a decentralised social movement against police brutality in Nigeria that mainly occurred in October 2020, demanding the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a notorious police unit known for abuses against Nigerian citizens.

OO submitted her protection and human rights claim in November 2021, which the Home Office rejected in November 2023. Her case was initially denied because she lied about her salary on her visa application. However, an immigration judge has now ruled that her asylum claim must be reheard because the facts were not properly analysed as a whole.

The judgment noted that OO’s alleged risk stems from her coordination of and attendance at demonstrations hoping to end SARS. The court heard that her risk to safety is reportedly enhanced by her status as a model and actress in Nigeria, as well as being the daughter of a local politician.

Deputy Upper Tribunal Judge David Kelly acknowledged she failed to qualify as a vulnerable witness and that the previous judge may have doubted her testimony. However, he found significant errors in how the evidence was evaluated. Specifically, there was insufficient examination of whether OO would continue political activism upon returning to Nigeria, thereby exposing herself to persecution.

Judge Kelly emphasised that factfinders must review all relevant evidence before reaching conclusions. He noted the previous judge did not properly cross-reference external evidence about the End SARS protests with OO’s personal account. This failure made it impossible to determine whether the legal error affected the appeal’s outcome.

The End SARS movement gained global attention in October 2020 after revelations of the unit’s abuses led to mass demonstrations across major Nigerian cities. Within days, the Nigerian Police Force announced the unit’s dissolution, though similar announcements had been made previously without actual disbandment. Protests continued, and the Nigerian government responded with violent repression, including the killing of demonstrators. On 20 October 2020, the Nigerian Army opened fire at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, killing between twelve and fifteen people.

The tribunal ordered OO’s case be remitted to the First-Tier Tribunal for a complete rehearing before a different judge. The new hearing will need to properly assess whether external evidence about the End SARS protests supports or undermines OO’s account, and evaluate her future risk if returned to Nigeria.