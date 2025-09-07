Nigeria Wins IATF 2027 Hosting Rights as Ghana Eyes Participation

Nigeria has secured hosting rights for the 2027 Intra-African Trade Fair, with Lagos confirmed as the venue, following an announcement by former President Olusegun Obasanjo during the opening of IATF 2025 in Algiers.

The selection was announced by Obasanjo, who serves as chairman of the IATF Advisory Board, during the opening ceremony of the fourth edition currently underway in Algeria. Nigeria emerged successful after a rigorous bidding and due diligence process.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Dr. Jumoke Oduwole received the IATF flag on behalf of Nigeria, confirming Lagos as the host city for Africa’s premier trade and investment event scheduled for 2027.

Nigeria becomes the fourth country to host IATF, following Egypt’s maiden edition in Cairo in 2018, South Africa’s second edition in Durban in 2021, and Egypt’s third edition in Cairo in 2023. The fourth edition is currently taking place in Algiers.

The announcement positions Nigeria to showcase its economy and industries to the continental market when it hosts the fair. According to Obasanjo, the last three editions collectively generated trade and investment deals worth over $120 billion, with the 2025 edition featuring 48 African countries.

For Ghana, Nigeria’s selection as the 2027 host presents both opportunities and challenges. The geographical proximity between the two West African neighbors offers potential advantages for Ghanaian businesses seeking to participate in the continental trade fair.

Ghana’s status as headquarters to the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat in Accra adds strategic importance to its potential participation in the 2027 event. The country’s positioning as a regional trade hub could enhance its visibility among the expected thousands of exhibitors and buyers.

The Intra-African Trade Fair has evolved into Africa’s largest marketplace since its 2018 launch. Previous host countries have leveraged the platform to highlight national industries, expand exports, and strengthen trade relationships across the continent.

Industry analysts suggest Ghana’s participation strategy will be crucial, particularly given the competitive environment expected at the Lagos event. The fair typically attracts over 2,000 exhibitors from across Africa and thousands of buyers seeking continental sourcing opportunities.

Ghana’s trade promotion agencies, including the Ghana Export Promotion Authority and Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, face the challenge of coordinating effective participation strategies. The two-year preparation window provides time for strategic planning and stakeholder alignment.

The private sector’s role in Ghana’s IATF participation will be significant, as businesses must prepare to compete for attention and deals in what has become Africa’s most important trade networking event. Manufacturing, agriculture, and services sectors will likely feature prominently in participation plans.

Nigeria’s hosting announcement comes amid ongoing efforts to boost intra-African trade through the AfCFTA framework. The fair serves as a practical platform for implementing continental trade integration objectives.

Previous IATF editions have facilitated billions in projected trade deals while providing networking opportunities that extend beyond the event dates. Countries that have hosted or participated strategically have reported enhanced export performance and international business relationships.

The Lagos venue positions the 2027 fair in West Africa’s commercial capital, potentially increasing regional participation compared to previous editions held in North and Southern Africa. This geographical shift could benefit West African countries including Ghana.

Ghana’s preparation for meaningful participation will likely require coordination between government trade agencies, private sector organizations, and development partners to ensure effective representation of national economic strengths.