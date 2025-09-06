Nigeria Wins Bid to Host 2027 Intra-African Trade Fair

Obasanjo announces selection at IATF2025 opening ceremony in Algiers

Nigeria has been officially selected to host the fifth edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair in 2027, marking another milestone for Africa’s largest economy in continental trade leadership.

The announcement was made by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, Chairman of the IATF Advisory Council, during the official opening ceremony of IATF2025 in Algiers, Algeria. The selection follows a competitive bidding process and comprehensive due diligence evaluation of Nigeria’s hosting capabilities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Obasanjo emphasized the fair’s significance beyond commerce, stating that “the IATF is not just a trade fair, it is a journey across our continent and global Africa, carried forward by nations that share in the vision of Intra-African trade and regional integration.”

The ceremonial handover saw Obasanjo presenting the IATF host flag to Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Aduwole, symbolizing the country’s commitment to advancing continental trade integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area framework.

Nigeria becomes the fourth country to host the prestigious trade showcase, following Egypt’s inaugural edition in Cairo in 2018, South Africa’s hosting in Durban in 2021, and Egypt’s return engagement in 2023, before the current fourth edition taking place in Algiers.

The biennial fair serves as Africa’s premier platform for businesses to showcase products and services, facilitating networking between buyers and sellers while exploring opportunities within the continent’s single market of 1.4 billion people and combined GDP exceeding US$3.5 trillion.

The economic impact of previous editions has been substantial, with the last three fairs generating more than US$118 billion in trade and investment deals. These events have consistently attracted over 70,000 visitors and approximately 4,500 exhibitors from across Africa and beyond.

Professor Benedict Oramah, outgoing President and Chairman of the Board of African Export-Import Bank, reflected on the fair’s evolution since its conception. The initiative emerged from Afreximbank’s Intra-African Trade Strategy launched in 2016, with planning for the inaugural edition beginning in 2017.

“The herculean task of converting vision to reality, mobilising African states, thousands of exhibitors, buyers, and sponsors, among others for an event of such a magnitude was only made possible by the strong support Afreximbank received from many,” Oramah stated, acknowledging the collaborative effort required to establish the continent’s premier trade platform.

The IATF is co-convened by the African Export-Import Bank, the African Union Commission, and the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, representing a unified approach to promoting intra-African commerce and economic integration.

The ongoing IATF2025 in Algiers is expected to welcome over 70,000 visitors from more than 140 countries worldwide, running from September 4-10, 2025, demonstrating the event’s growing international significance.

The IATF2025 opening ceremony was presided over by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and attended by African and Caribbean heads of state, business leaders, and industry executives, highlighting the event’s diplomatic and economic importance.

Nigeria’s selection as the 2027 host reflects the country’s strategic importance in African trade, given its position as the continent’s largest economy and most populous nation. The country’s extensive business networks, infrastructure capabilities, and commitment to continental integration made it a strong candidate for hosting responsibilities.

The announcement reinforces Nigeria’s leadership role in promoting intra-African trade and economic cooperation. As Africa’s largest economy with significant manufacturing capabilities and consumer markets, Nigeria offers an ideal venue for showcasing continental business opportunities.

The IATF platform aligns with broader African integration objectives under the African Continental Free Trade Area, which aims to boost intra-African trade by eliminating tariffs on 90% of goods and facilitating free movement of businesspeople and investments across member states.

For Nigeria, hosting IATF2027 represents an opportunity to strengthen its position as a continental business hub while demonstrating its commitment to African economic integration initiatives. The event will showcase Nigeria’s industrial capabilities, investment opportunities, and market potential to continental and international audiences.

The selection process considered various factors including infrastructure readiness, logistical capabilities, government support, and commitment to advancing intra-African trade objectives. Nigeria’s successful bid demonstrates its preparedness to manage large-scale international events while promoting continental economic cooperation.

As planning begins for IATF2027, expectations are high that Nigeria will build upon the successes of previous editions while introducing innovations that further enhance the fair’s impact on continental trade and economic development.