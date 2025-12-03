Nigeria Unveils US$100 Million Fund for Local Energy Firms

Nigeria’s oil and gas content regulator on Tuesday launched a $100 million equity investment scheme designed to boost indigenous participation in the energy sector, while announcing stricter compliance measures set to take effect in January 2026.

Engineer Felix Omatsola Ogbe, executive secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), signed the partnership agreement with the Bank of Industry (BoI) during the 14th Practical Nigerian Content Forum in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. Dr. Olasupo Olusi, managing director of BoI, signed on behalf of the bank.

The scheme, formally known as the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund Equity Investment Scheme, represents a fresh approach to financing local energy service companies. It will provide equity and quasi-equity capital to high-potential Nigerian companies, complementing traditional debt financing and strengthening access to long-term risk capital required for scale, competitiveness, and value creation.

The fund features a single obligor limit of $5 million, designed to catalyze multiple high-impact investments while ensuring strong governance and prudent risk management. This structure aims to spread support across numerous companies rather than concentrating resources on a few recipients.

Ogbe described the signing as a landmark development in local content financing. The executive secretary emphasized that the fund would diversify the Nigerian Content Development Fund’s income base while strengthening indigenous participation across the oil and gas value chain.

The Board has also completed the framework for introducing compliance certificates starting January 1, 2026, which will confirm companies’ adherence to the mandatory one percent remittance obligation. These certificates will become prerequisites for obtaining key permits and approvals from NCDMB, creating a new enforcement mechanism for the regulatory requirement.

Nigerian content levels in monitored projects have increased from 56 percent to 61 percent, Ogbe announced at the forum. This rise marks significant progress toward the Board’s target of reaching 70 percent local content by 2027 under its 10-year strategic roadmap.

The executive secretary cited major projects contributing to this growth, including Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Train 7, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company’s (NNPC) Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline, and TotalEnergies’ Ubeta gas development.

The Nigerian Content performance level stood at 54 percent in December 2022 and 2023, representing a substantial increase from just 26 percent in 2016 before implementation of the Nigerian Content 10-year strategic roadmap. The latest figures demonstrate continued momentum in localizing oil and gas operations.

Olusi praised the partnership as a significant expansion of the long-standing relationship between BoI and NCDMB. He emphasized that the fund reflects BoI’s proven equity investment approach, anchored on rigorous due diligence, disciplined investment review processes, and robust post-investment monitoring.

The BoI managing director stated that the objective is to ensure deployed capital generates credible commercial returns while advancing national priorities in local content development, manufacturing expansion, job creation, and technology transfer.

Ogbe further revealed that NCDMB expanded access to its Community Contractors Scheme in 2025, recording over 94 disbursements, and will roll out an exit plan for its Project 100 companies by April 2026 before onboarding a new cohort. These initiatives complement the new equity fund in supporting indigenous operators.

The Board will review its seven current guidelines between the first and second quarters of 2026, and finalize the legal and fiscal framework for the Nigerian Oil and Gas Parks Scheme to enable the commencement of operations at the Odukpani and Emeyal 1 parks.

New measures to curb abuse of Nigerian Content Equipment Certificates will also take effect from January 1, 2026, with all certificates becoming non-transferable to stop middlemen from infiltrating the tendering process. This step addresses concerns about fraudulent applications that have undermined the integrity of the certification system.

Additional initiatives announced include a technology challenge scheduled for early 2026 and expanded training programs targeting oilfield skills in high demand. The Board has launched an Oil and Gas Field Readiness Training Programme, which has attracted more than 11,000 applications.

Ogbe confirmed that significant progress has been made on the Oloibiri Museum and Research Centre, with mobilization to site achieved in July 2025 and the 30-month project scheduled for delivery in 2027. The center is intended to preserve the legacy of Nigeria’s first oil discovery.

Key national projects under NCDMB monitoring include Bonga North Tranche 1, Renaissance Enhanced Production Unit Phase 3, the OB3 Gas Pipeline, Expanded Integrated Liquids Processing System Phase 3, and the Odidi Warri Expansion. These projects represent billions of dollars in investment and thousands of jobs for Nigerian workers.

The executive secretary concluded by emphasizing that Nigerian content remains key to national development and industrialization. The work ahead is significant, he noted, but so is the opportunity for transforming the country’s energy sector into a driver of broad-based economic growth.

Ogbe was appointed as executive secretary of NCDMB on December 7, 2023, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He brings over 37 years of experience in oil and gas operations, having previously worked with major industry players including Chevron Nigeria Limited.

The forum continues through the week, bringing together government officials, industry leaders, and stakeholders to discuss strategies for deepening local content across Nigeria’s petroleum sector.