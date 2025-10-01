Nigeria to Tax Sex Workers Under New Revenue Law Starting January

Nigeria will begin taxing income from sex work when sweeping tax reforms take effect in January 2026, as President Bola Tinubu’s administration seeks to broaden the country’s revenue base amid persistent economic challenges.

Taiwo Oyedele, chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, confirmed during a weekend lecture at the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s City of David parish in Lagos that commercial sex workers—locally referred to as “runs girls”—will be liable for taxation on their earnings.

“If somebody is doing run girls, they go and look for men to sleep with; you know that’s a service,” Oyedele explained to the congregation. “They will pay tax on it.”

The tax czar emphasized that Nigeria’s new tax legislation makes no distinction between legitimate and illicit income sources, focusing solely on whether individuals earn money from services or goods. “One thing about the tax law is it doesn’t separate whether what you’re doing is legitimate or not; it doesn’t even ask you,” he said. “It just asks you whether you have an income. Did you get it from rendering a service or providing a good? You pay tax.”

The reforms stem from four landmark bills President Tinubu signed into law on June 26, 2025: the Nigeria Tax Act, the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act. These laws collectively overhaul Nigeria’s tax landscape, aiming to enhance the business environment while mobilizing sustainable revenue.

Oyedele’s comments have triggered debate across Nigerian social media and traditional platforms. Some observers argue that taxing sex work amounts to de facto legalization of prostitution, while others view it as a practical step toward ensuring all economic activity contributes to national coffers.

Nigeria’s informal sector—which includes street vendors, artisans, and yes, sex workers—has historically operated largely outside the tax net. The sector accounts for a substantial portion of economic activity but contributes minimally to government revenue, creating fiscal imbalances that successive administrations have struggled to address.

The Tinubu administration’s willingness to explicitly target previously untaxed activities reflects the severity of Nigeria’s revenue challenges. Africa’s most populous nation has grappled with declining oil revenues, mounting debt obligations, and infrastructure deficits that require substantial government investment.

Beyond sex workers, the new tax regime will also target social media influencers and remote workers earning foreign currency—sectors that have flourished in recent years but contributed little to tax revenues. The administration appears determined to cast its revenue net as widely as possible.

However, implementation presents significant practical challenges. How will authorities track income from informal, often cash-based transactions? Will sex workers need to register with tax authorities and file returns? What enforcement mechanisms will ensure compliance in an activity that operates largely underground?

Oyedele hasn’t publicly detailed these operational aspects, though the Nigeria Tax Administration Act presumably provides frameworks for bringing informal sector participants into the tax system. The law establishes uniform procedures for tax administration across federal, state, and local government levels.

The reforms include other significant changes beyond expanding the tax base. Corporation tax for medium and large firms will drop from 30% to 25% starting in 2026, aimed at improving Nigeria’s business competitiveness. The government has also exempted essential goods from Value Added Tax (VAT) to ease the burden on low-income Nigerians.

Critics question whether Nigeria possesses the administrative capacity to effectively tax informal sector activities. The country’s tax-to-GDP ratio remains among Africa’s lowest, reflecting both narrow tax bases and weak enforcement mechanisms. Simply declaring new categories of income taxable doesn’t automatically translate into collected revenue.

There’s also the moral dimension. Some religious and conservative voices have expressed discomfort with what they perceive as government profiting from immoral activities. Oyedele’s decision to explain the policy at a church gathering suggests authorities anticipated such concerns and want to frame taxation as morally neutral—focused on income rather than the activities generating it.

The tax czar urged Nigerians to view the reforms holistically rather than fixating on controversial examples like sex work. “The starting point is context,” he said. “If someone renders a service, they pay tax. It’s about income, not morality.”

That framing attempts to depoliticize taxation of activities some consider immoral or illegal. From the government’s perspective, the tax system shouldn’t make moral judgments; it should simply capture economic activity wherever it occurs.

For Nigeria’s sex workers, the policy raises practical questions about documentation and safety. Will registering with tax authorities expose them to prosecution under laws criminalizing prostitution? How will they prove income from activities they’ve historically kept hidden? The relationship between taxation and criminalization remains unclear.

International comparisons offer some guidance. Several countries tax income from activities that remain technically illegal, separating tax obligations from criminal penalties. The United States Internal Revenue Service, for instance, expects taxpayers to report illegal income, though such disclosures can be used as evidence in criminal proceedings.

Whether Nigeria adopts similar approaches or develops unique mechanisms for taxing informal activities will become clearer as January 2026 approaches. The Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms has been conducting public education campaigns explaining the new laws, though reaching informal sector workers remains challenging.

The broader tax reforms aim to modernize Nigeria’s revenue collection and address the fiscal pressures constraining government operations. Tinubu has described the new laws as “pivotal to the success of the administration’s reforms and the country’s prosperity,” signaling that leadership views comprehensive tax overhaul as essential for Nigeria’s economic trajectory.

For West African observers, Nigeria’s approach to taxing informal sector activities—including controversial ones like sex work—may offer lessons as other countries grapple with similar revenue challenges. Ghana, for instance, has its own large informal sector that contributes minimally to tax revenues despite accounting for substantial economic activity.

As implementation approaches, attention will focus on how Nigeria translates ambitious policy into practical revenue collection. The willingness to explicitly tax sex work demonstrates the administration’s determination to expand the tax base, but converting that determination into collected revenue requires administrative capacity that Nigeria has historically lacked.