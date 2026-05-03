Nigeria summons South African envoy as African anger grows

Nigeria has formally summoned South Africa’s Acting High Commissioner ahead of a meeting in Abuja on Monday, May 4, making it the latest African government to take diplomatic action over a surge in xenophobic violence targeting migrants across the country.

The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Acting High Commissioner Bobby Moroe has been called in to receive what the ministry described as Nigeria’s “profound concern” over ongoing attacks on Nigerian citizens and their businesses. The ministry urged Nigerian nationals in South Africa to remain calm while pledging that the federal government would protect their rights and welfare.

At least two Nigerians have been killed since anti-immigrant demonstrations intensified from April 27, with four Ethiopians also reported dead. Vigilante groups have been stopping foreign nationals outside hospitals and schools to demand identity documents, while marchers in Pretoria pressured foreign-owned businesses to close under threat of attack.

Nigeria’s move follows Ghana’s earlier summoning of South Africa’s envoy in Accra on April 23, after footage of a Ghanaian resident being confronted and ordered to leave the country spread widely on social media. Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa condemned the incident as a betrayal of African unity and demanded a full investigation. The coordinated diplomatic pressure from both West African nations reflects deepening continental frustration with the treatment of African migrants in South Africa.

South Africa’s government has condemned the violence while insisting that immigration enforcement remains the sole responsibility of authorised state agencies. President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the unrest in his Freedom Day address on April 27, reminding citizens of the support African nations provided to South Africa during the struggle against apartheid. South Africa’s Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia also declared that acts of “xenophobia, violence, looting, or intimidation will not be tolerated.”

The unrest has drawn a formal response from the United Nations, with Secretary-General António Guterres urging Pretoria to protect all persons within its borders and implement its own National Action Plan against Racism and Xenophobia.

South Africa hosts an estimated three million foreign nationals, representing roughly five percent of its population, in a country where unemployment stands at approximately 32 percent. Marches have been organised primarily by two groups, March and March and Operation Dudula, both of which deny their campaigns constitute xenophobia, framing their demands instead as calls for stricter enforcement of immigration laws.