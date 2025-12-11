Nigeria Sets the Stage for Global Regulatory Technology Leadership as 2026 RegTech Africa Conference & Expo Heads to Abuja

Under the distinguished patronage of the Office of the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, and in partnership with the Presidential Committee on Economic & Financial Inclusion (PreCEFI), with the collaboration of the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), the 2026 RegTech Africa Conference & Expo will convene global leaders in policy, finance, and technology from 20th to 22nd May 2026 at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, Nigeria.

Anchored on the theme, “BUILDING TRUST, INFRASTRUCTURE AND POLICY FOR A BORDERLESS ECONOMY,” the conference is positioned as a premier global platform for shaping the future of trusted digital financial systems, cross-border trade, and regulatory innovation.

The event will bring together heads of government and regulatory agencies, central banks, financial intelligence units, multinational financial institutions, technology leaders, investors, and policy architects to align strategy around the infrastructure, governance, and digital trust frameworks required to unlock Africa’s full participation in the global digital economy.

“Regulatory technology is no longer optional. It has become the backbone of secure, inclusive, and sustainable economic systems. The 2026 RegTech Africa Conference & Expo represents Nigeria’s commitment to leadership in shaping global standards for trust, transparency, and cross-border economic collaboration,” Cyril Okoroigwe, Chair Organizing Committee.

A central highlight of the event will be the hosting of the prestigious Global Startup World Cup Tournament – Regional Challenge, providing African startups with a world-class stage to pitch their solutions before an international panel of judges, venture capitalists, and industry experts. Winners of the regional challenge will proceed to compete at the grand finale in Silicon Valley, for a $1,000,000 investment prize, unlocking access to global investors, accelerators, and strategic partnerships.

“By bringing the Startup World Cup Regional Challenge to Abuja, we are not only showcasing African innovation, but connecting it directly to global capital, mentorship, and markets,” Graham Olasukanmi Lawal, Director Partnerships, Regtech Africa.

The three-day event, which provides strategic platform for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration will feature strategic ministerial dialogues, closed-door executive roundtables, investment-focused breakout sessions, technology showcases, and curated networking platforms designed to foster impactful public–private partnerships.

Sponsorship and Strategic Partnership Opportunities

Public and private sector organizations, multinational corporations, development finance institutions, technology firms, and venture funds are invited to participate as strategic sponsors and partners. Curated partnership opportunities are available across policy leadership, infrastructure development, innovation acceleration, and market expansion pillars.

“This is a rare opportunity for forward-looking institutions to align their brands with the future of regulation, trust infrastructure, and borderless digital commerce in Africa and beyond,” Mr. Lawal noted.

The conference is expected to attract thousands of participants from across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and North America.



Registration & Partnership Opportunities Now Open

To explore partnership opportunities or register interest, please contact: [email protected]

For further details, visit: www.regtechafricaconference.com.