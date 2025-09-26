Nigeria Secures Revolutionary HIV Prevention Drug at 99% Cost Reduction

Nigeria has secured a transformational breakthrough in global HIV prevention, announcing a landmark agreement that slashes the cost of a revolutionary twice-yearly prevention injection from $28,000 to just $40 per person annually.

Dr. Temitope Ilori, Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), announced the breakthrough on Friday at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) 2025 Annual Meeting, held alongside the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The agreement makes lenacapavir, a cutting-edge prevention medicine that has shown up to 100 percent effectiveness in stopping new HIV infections, accessible to millions across Nigeria and more than 100 low- and middle-income countries worldwide.

This represents a staggering 99.9% price reduction that transforms what was previously an elite treatment costing ₦41.9 million annually into an affordable prevention option at just ₦60,000 per year.

Dr. Ilori described the milestone as revolutionary for Nigeria’s HIV response strategy. The agreement ensures that groundbreaking medical innovation reaches those who need it most, rather than remaining exclusive to wealthy nations and individuals.

The dramatic cost reduction emerged through a powerful coalition including UNITAID, the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), Wits RHI, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (DRL), and the Gates Foundation. These organizations committed to accelerating generic versions of lenacapavir, with availability expected as early as 2027.

Nigeria’s participation in this global agreement demonstrates significant leadership in international health diplomacy, particularly given the country’s substantial HIV burden. Currently, over two million Nigerians live with HIV, making this prevention breakthrough critically important for public health outcomes.

The twice-yearly injection represents a revolutionary advancement over existing prevention methods. While antiretroviral therapy (ART) is already provided free at Nigerian public health facilities, lenacapavir opens an entirely new frontier in prevention strategy, particularly for vulnerable populations who struggle with daily pill regimens.

The transformational new HIV prevention option offers longer protection, greater convenience, and renewed hope to millions at risk, according to Dr. Ilori. The convenience factor cannot be overstated – reducing prevention requirements from daily pills to twice-yearly injections removes significant barriers to consistent HIV prevention.

The announcement comes at a crucial time in global HIV response efforts. This breakthrough is expected to transform global access to HIV prevention and accelerate efforts to end the epidemic as a public health threat by 2030.

Nigeria’s involvement in securing this agreement aligns with broader national health system strengthening initiatives and demonstrates the country’s commitment to leveraging international partnerships for domestic health gains.

The agreement’s structure ensures sustainable access through generic manufacturing partnerships, addressing long-term affordability concerns that often plague breakthrough medical innovations in developing countries.

Healthcare experts anticipate this development will significantly impact HIV prevention strategies across sub-Saharan Africa, where the epidemic remains most concentrated. Nigeria’s leadership in securing this agreement positions the country as a key player in regional HIV response coordination.

The implementation timeline suggests that Nigerian health systems have approximately two years to prepare infrastructure and training for lenacapavir deployment once generic versions become available in 2027.

This breakthrough represents more than cost reduction – it symbolizes a fundamental shift toward equitable global health innovation, where life-saving medical advances reach all populations regardless of economic status.