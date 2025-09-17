Nigeria Secures Africa’s Largest Agricultural Finance Deal in Record $48.3B Trade Fair

Nigeria has clinched Africa’s most significant agricultural financing agreement as the Bank of Agriculture and African Export-Import Bank formalized a $1 billion partnership to transform smallholder farming during a record-breaking trade fair that generated $48.3 billion in continental deals.

The deal was finalized on September 9 during the fourth Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF 2025) in Algiers, positioning Nigeria at the forefront of continental agricultural modernization efforts as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration prioritizes food security amid rising inflation and currency pressures.

Bank of Agriculture Managing Director Ayo Sotinrin and Afreximbank Executive Vice President Kanayo Awani signed the landmark agreement targeting Nigeria’s 24 million smallholder farmers who produce over 90% of the country’s agricultural output yet face persistent financing gaps that limit productivity and market integration.

The partnership introduces innovative financing mechanisms including Afreximbank guarantees to reduce lending risks and currency swap arrangements converting dollar-denominated funding into naira for local distribution. These structures aim to shield farmers from exchange rate volatility while expanding access to international capital markets previously beyond their reach.

Nigeria’s agricultural sector contributes approximately 22% to GDP but remains dominated by subsistence farming with limited mechanization and processing capabilities. The financing initiative directly addresses identified barriers that prevent farmers from scaling operations and accessing value-added market opportunities.

The IATF 2025 event welcomed 2,148 exhibitors from 132 countries and 112,476 delegates, making it the largest edition in the fair’s history. The Nigeria-Afreximbank agreement emerged as one of the event’s flagship deals, demonstrating renewed continental focus on agricultural development amid global food security concerns.

The agreement aligns with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and follows presidential approval for creating the National Food Security Fund, a revolving matching fund designed to leverage state government contributions alongside federal resources. This multi-tier financing approach represents a departure from previous centralized agricultural funding models.

Afreximbank’s involvement reflects the Cairo-based institution’s strategic pivot toward intra-African trade facilitation and agricultural value chain development. The bank has committed over $6 billion to agricultural projects across the continent since 2020, with Nigeria representing its largest single-country agricultural investment to date.

Algeria emerged as a standout performer, accounting for $11.4 billion (23.6%) of the total deals signed at IATF 2025, while Nigeria’s agricultural agreement represented the largest single financing commitment for smallholder farmer development announced at the event.

The financing structure addresses critical gaps in Nigeria’s agricultural credit system, where farmers typically access less than 5% of required funding through formal channels. Traditional banks often consider agricultural lending too risky due to weather uncertainties, limited collateral, and inadequate insurance coverage.

Implementation details include establishing regional disbursement centers, digital payment platforms for rural areas, and partnerships with agricultural cooperatives for farmer identification and project monitoring. The program aims to reach farmers across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones with emphasis on staple crop production and livestock development.

Currency hedging mechanisms built into the agreement protect both farmers and financial institutions from naira devaluation risks that have historically discouraged international agricultural investments. The swap arrangements allow Afreximbank to provide dollar funding while farmers receive naira loans at competitive interest rates.

Nigeria’s smallholder farmers currently average 1-3 hectares per farm with yields significantly below regional benchmarks due to limited access to improved seeds, fertilizers, and modern farming techniques. The financing program includes technology transfer components and mechanization support to boost productivity levels.

The agreement positions Nigeria advantageously for capturing benefits from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aims to create a $3.4 trillion continental market. Enhanced agricultural productivity could enable Nigeria to transition from food importer to regional exporter in key commodity categories.

Continental agricultural experts note that Nigeria’s success with this financing model could influence similar initiatives across West Africa, where smallholder farming dominates but faces comparable financing constraints. Regional replication could accelerate agricultural modernization throughout the Economic Community of West African States.

The Bank of Agriculture, established in 2000, has faced previous challenges in effectively reaching smallholder farmers due to limited branch networks and complex application procedures. The Afreximbank partnership provides both financial resources and institutional capacity building to expand outreach capabilities.

Implementation timelines indicate initial fund disbursements beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, with full program rollout expected by mid-2026 across targeted states including Kaduna, Kano, Ogun, Oyo, Delta, and Cross River.