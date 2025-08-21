Nigeria Scraps Telecom Tax in Bid to Ease Consumer Costs

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has officially removed a controversial 5 percent excise duty on telecommunications services, delivering relief to millions of mobile users across the country.

The tax had faced strong public opposition since it was first proposed in 2022.

The elimination of the levy comes as part of broader tax reforms aimed at simplifying Nigeria’s complex tax system. Telecommunications executive Aminu Maida confirmed the move, recalling how the president personally intervened against the tax, stating “we cannot put this on Nigerians.”

The decision is expected to ease financial pressure on subscribers and support growth in a sector that serves as backbone to Nigeria’s digital economy. With over 172 million active phone subscribers and 141 million internet users, telecom services have become essential for daily life and business operations.

Regulators are complementing the tax removal with new transparency measures. Starting in September, the government will publish detailed network performance maps showing download speeds and service quality across different regions. This initiative aims to empower consumers with better information and hold operators accountable.

The government views these reforms as essential for building a more competitive telecommunications industry that can support emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and internet of things. Despite recent price adjustments, call rates remain significantly lower than in the early 2000s, thanks to continued market competition.