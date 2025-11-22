Nigeria School Abduction Toll Climbs to 315 Victims

The number of students and teachers abducted from St Mary’s Catholic School in Niger State has risen to 315, comprising 303 students and 12 teachers, according to the Christian Association of Nigeria following a verification exercise conducted on Saturday.

Most Reverend Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria’s Niger State chapter and Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, provided the updated figures through his media aide Daniel Atori. The revision came after initial reports indicated 227 victims when gunmen invaded the school premises early Friday morning in Papiri, Agwara local government area.

Yohanna explained that further inquiries with parents whose children were initially thought to have escaped revealed 88 additional students had been taken. We became curious, and that was when we did the census and discovered that they were abducted, he said. The students, aged between 12 and 17 years, represent almost half of the school’s total enrollment of 629 pupils.

Abubakar Usman, secretary to the Niger state government, confirmed the incident without initially providing exact victim numbers. He noted the attack occurred despite earlier intelligence reports indicating heightened security threats in parts of the state, which had prompted authorities to order suspension of all construction activities and temporary closure of boarding schools in affected zones.

Usman revealed that St Mary’s School had reopened and resumed academic activities without notifying or seeking clearance from authorities, thereby exposing pupils and staff to danger. A security staff member was seriously injured during the attack, which occurred between 1:00am and 2:00am on Friday, according to a statement from the Diocese of Kontagora sent to Vatican news agency Fides.

Bishop Yohanna refuted claims that the school had received prior warning from government, calling it propaganda and an attempt to shift blame. The cleric emphasized that school authorities acted in good faith and could not have anticipated the specific timing of the raid.

Wasiu Abiodun, spokesperson for the Niger state police, confirmed that tactical units of the paramilitary agency, along with military components and other security agencies, have been deployed to comb nearby forests in search and rescue operations. Niger state governor Mohammed Umar Bago told reporters on Saturday that the intelligence department and police were conducting a headcount, with official figures expected by end of day.

The attack marks Nigeria’s second mass school abduction within one week, following Monday’s kidnapping of 25 schoolgirls from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga town, Kebbi state. Gunmen scaled the fence, exchanged gunfire with officers and killed a staff member before abducting the girls from their dormitory before dawn.

President Bola Tinubu cancelled international engagements, including attending the Group of 20 summit in Johannesburg, to handle the escalating crisis. The Federal Ministry of Education has ordered immediate closure of 47 unity colleges nationwide, while authorities in Katsina, Plateau, Kwara and Benue states implemented broader school shutdowns as precautionary measures.

The abductions come after United States President Donald Trump threatened military action over what he described as killing of Christians by radical Islamists in Nigeria. Jonathan Pratt, head of the Bureau of African Affairs at the United States State Department, said Washington is considering imposing sanctions and taking counter terrorism actions in Nigeria, with help from the Pentagon.

Nigeria is still scarred by the 2014 kidnapping of nearly 300 girls by Boko Haram jihadists at Chibok in northeastern Borno state, with some of those girls still missing more than a decade later. The northern part of the country has been grappling for nearly twenty years with a jihadist insurgency that has caused 40,000 deaths and over two million displaced people, according to the United Nations.

For years, heavily armed criminal gangs have intensified attacks in rural areas of northwest and central Nigeria, where there is little state presence, killing thousands and conducting kidnappings for ransom. The gangs maintain camps in vast forests straddling Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Niger states.

A separate attack on Tuesday saw gunmen kill two people during a church service being broadcast online in western Nigeria’s Kwara state. Dozens of worshippers are believed to have been abducted from the Church of Eruku. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the school raid or issued ransom demands, though security analysts suggest the tactics resemble operations by bandit gangs operating across Nigeria’s northwest and central regions.