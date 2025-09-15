Nigeria risks Nepal-style unrest without 2027 electoral reforms: Frank

A former All Progressives Congress official has warned that Nigeria could face deadly political unrest similar to recent protests in Nepal unless significant electoral reforms are implemented before the 2027 general elections.

Timi Frank, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, made the warning during remarks in Abuja, calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission to prioritize vital reforms to ensure credible polls.

“Without urgent reforms and ethical leadership by electoral and security institutions, Nigeria is likely to face heightened risk of violence and political instability,” Frank stated, drawing parallels to Nigeria’s 2020 EndSARS protests.

The political activist’s warning comes as Nepal recovers from devastating Gen Z-led protests that killed at least 51 people and forced the prime minister’s resignation. The unrest in Nepal began as demonstrations against corruption and social media restrictions but escalated into widespread violence that saw protesters storm parliament and government buildings.

Frank specifically called for the appointment of a new INEC chairman with proven integrity as the tenure of current chairman Mahmoud Yakubu approaches its end. He emphasized that credible leadership of electoral institutions remains crucial for preventing political instability.

“Let the US impose stiffer sanctions on judges, justices and INEC officials that may compromise the electoral process,” Frank said, appealing directly to US President Donald Trump and the international community to pressure Nigerian authorities on electoral reforms.

The former APC spokesperson stressed that security agencies must remain neutral and abandon their alleged role in election rigging. “They must protect voters and prevent political violence,” he stated. “Failure to do so risks pushing Nigeria into a situation worse than Nepal’s recent unrest.”

Nepal’s recent crisis began with youth-led protests against corruption and government restrictions on social media platforms. The demonstrations quickly escalated when security forces opened fire on crowds, leading to the storming of parliament, the Supreme Court, and multiple government buildings.

Frank’s comparison highlights growing concerns about Nigeria’s electoral integrity following disputed results in the 2023 general elections. He called on the National Assembly to prioritize electoral reforms alongside INEC to ensure free and fair elections in 2027.

The political activist specifically referenced Nepal’s experience where “given our challenges with poverty and tyranny,” Nigeria could face even worse consequences if electoral credibility is not restored.

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was sworn in as Nepal’s interim prime minister following the deadly protests, marking the country’s first female leader. The unrest also led to the escape of thousands of prisoners and injuries to over 1,300 people.

Frank praised recent INEC decisions, including recognition of David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress, but cautioned that Nigerians still view the commission with suspicion due to alleged irregularities during previous elections.

The warning reflects broader concerns among political observers about Nigeria’s democratic trajectory ahead of the 2027 elections. Frank emphasized that international pressure remains essential to ensure Nigerian authorities implement necessary reforms.

“We believe and support Donald Trump’s position on enthroning true democracy across Africa,” Frank concluded, calling for sustained international engagement on Nigeria’s electoral processes.

His statement underscores the growing tension between political activists and electoral institutions as Nigeria approaches another crucial election cycle.