Nigeria Prepares to Expose Terrorism Financiers in Coming Days

The Nigerian federal government is preparing to publicly disclose the identities of individuals and networks funding terrorism in the country, according to a senior presidential adviser who says the administration has taken far reaching security decisions that will soon become evident.

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, disclosed this during an interview on Television Continental (TVC) on Sunday, November 30, 2025. He stated that the government is making decisive interventions at home, and in the coming days Nigerians will know who the terrorists are and those funding them.

The presidential aide explained that terrorism has evolved into a threat that extends beyond national borders and now requires international collaboration to curb its spread. He noted that global powers are increasingly recognizing the need to support countries like Nigeria, where extremist groups have attempted to expand their operations.

Bwala emphasized that since the events of September 11, 2001, terrorism has been treated as a global security issue, making any nation where terrorists operate a concern to the rest of the world. He stressed that it is in the interest of the international community for Nigeria to receive support in ending the threat, as cooperation is essential to cut off financial channels and organized cells.

The special adviser said extremist activities that once dominated parts of the Middle East have gradually shifted toward the Sahel region, creating new hubs of insecurity that demand stronger regional and global coordination. He warned that this shift places additional pressure on governments in West Africa to work together and share intelligence.

According to Bwala, the Tinubu administration is intensifying efforts to combat the threat domestically and will soon expose those financing and enabling terror activities across the country. He revealed that the government has been working quietly but aggressively to disrupt local networks fueling violence, with the results of these efforts becoming noticeable soon.

The announcement signals a new phase in Nigeria’s counter terrorism strategy, one that emphasizes transparency and stronger cooperation at different levels. Security experts and civil society organizations have repeatedly demanded transparency in the fight against terrorism, arguing that exposing financiers is critical to weakening insurgent operations.

In 2024, Nigeria publicly named 21 individuals and six Bureau de Change (BDC) entities as financiers of terrorism, following years of pressure from security experts and civil society groups demanding transparency. The move came amid growing concerns about the financing networks sustaining insurgency, banditry and other forms of violent extremism across the country.

Bwala described the upcoming disclosure as evidence of real leadership backed by real results, emphasizing that uncovering and disrupting terror financing is key to ending insecurity in Nigeria. He suggested that the Tinubu government may be finalizing investigations that could lead to the first comprehensive public identification of those allegedly sponsoring terror campaigns.

The presidential aide also addressed allegations of religious targeting in terrorist attacks, stating that claims of genocide in Nigeria are unfounded. He noted that respected global media outlets have independently established that the pattern of violence in the country does not target any religious group, with both Christians and Muslims having been victims of terror attacks.

Bwala stated that President Tinubu remains committed to protecting every Nigerian regardless of faith or ethnicity, noting that the killings affect both Christians and Muslims, and his duty is to protect every Nigerian life. The clarification comes after United States President elect Donald Trump made statements about violence against Christians in Nigeria.

The special adviser revealed that President Tinubu is planning to meet with Trump to discuss counterterrorism cooperation and clarify misconceptions about terrorism in Nigeria. He emphasized that both presidents share interests in combating insurgency and terrorism, noting that Trump has assisted Nigeria significantly by authorizing the sale of arms, which President Tinubu has adequately utilized in the fight against terrorism with massive results.

Bwala indicated that the two leaders would discuss and resolve differences regarding whether terrorists in Nigeria target only Christians or all faiths during their upcoming meeting. He stressed that international cooperation remains crucial to Nigeria’s efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and ensure lasting security.

The Tinubu administration has intensified intelligence operations aimed at dismantling the local and international funding structures sustaining violent extremism in Nigeria. However, Bwala provided no specific timeline beyond coming days or details on individuals currently under government radar.

Nigeria has faced persistent security challenges from multiple terrorist and insurgent groups, including Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and various bandit groups operating across the country’s northern and central regions. The conflicts have displaced millions of people and caused significant economic disruption.

The anticipated disclosure of terrorism financiers represents a potentially significant development in Nigeria’s long running battle against violent extremism. If carried out, it would mark one of the most transparent actions taken by the government in addressing the financial networks that have sustained terrorist operations for years.

Civil society groups and security analysts will be watching closely to see whether the promised disclosure materializes and whether it leads to concrete legal action against those identified as terrorism financiers. The effectiveness of any such measures will likely depend on the strength of evidence presented and the government’s commitment to prosecution.