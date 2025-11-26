Nigeria Police Repatriate Turkish Fraud Convict to Istanbul

The Nigeria Police Force repatriated a 61 year old Turkish national to Istanbul on Tuesday to begin serving a 14 year prison sentence for fraud after INTERPOL (International Criminal Police Organization) operations tracked him to Abuja, marking another demonstration of Nigeria’s commitment to international criminal justice cooperation.

Acar Huseyin fled Turkey shortly after the Istanbul Anadolu High Criminal Court convicted him of fraud and sentenced him to 14 years, eight months and 10 days imprisonment earlier in 2025. He travelled through multiple Middle Eastern countries before entering Nigeria in an apparent attempt to evade justice.

Force Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin announced the repatriation in a statement Tuesday, noting that INTERPOL NCB (National Central Bureau) Ankara published a Red Notice in July 2025 requesting member countries locate and arrest the fugitive. A Red Notice represents INTERPOL’s most urgent alert level for wanted persons, signaling serious criminal cases requiring international cooperation.

Acting on the Red Notice request, INTERPOL NCB Abuja initiated discreet intelligence led operations that culminated in Huseyin’s arrest in the Nigerian capital. The statement emphasized that investigators conducted surveillance quietly to prevent the suspect from fleeing to another jurisdiction before capture.

Following completion of necessary documentation and collaboration with international partners, Nigerian authorities repatriated Huseyin to Istanbul where he will commence his prison term. The process required coordination between Nigerian police, INTERPOL offices in both countries, Turkish authorities and potentially immigration officials from transit nations.

Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun commended the INTERPOL unit for what he described as a highly professional operation. He stated categorically that Nigeria would not serve as a haven for fugitives or escaped convicts seeking to evade justice in their home countries.

Egbetokun emphasized the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to meeting its international obligations, strengthening police to police cooperation across borders and supporting global efforts to combat transnational crime. This commitment reflects Nigeria’s increasing integration into international law enforcement frameworks.

The repatriation highlights Nigeria’s active role in global policing efforts and sustained collaboration with INTERPOL in tracking, arresting and extraditing wanted individuals. Nigeria has participated in several high profile international fugitive cases in recent years, building credibility as a reliable partner in cross border law enforcement.

Turkey and Nigeria maintain diplomatic relations and cooperate on security matters despite geographical distance. Both countries face challenges from transnational criminal networks, making bilateral security cooperation mutually beneficial. The successful extradition demonstrates functional working relationships between Turkish and Nigerian law enforcement agencies.

INTERPOL operates as a global clearinghouse for international police cooperation, facilitating information exchange and coordination among 196 member countries. Red Notices alert law enforcement worldwide about individuals wanted for prosecution or to serve sentences, though they do not constitute international arrest warrants.

Member countries retain sovereignty over whether to arrest individuals subject to Red Notices, considering factors including domestic law, bilateral treaties and human rights concerns. Nigeria’s prompt response to the Turkish Red Notice signals willingness to assist international partners in fugitive cases.

Fraud convictions in Turkey can result from various financial crimes including embezzlement, investment scams, tax evasion and commercial fraud. The lengthy 14 year sentence suggests serious criminal conduct causing substantial harm to victims, though specific details of Huseyin’s conviction were not disclosed in police statements.

Turkish courts impose prison sentences based on severity of offenses, amount of financial loss and aggravating factors. Sentences exceeding 10 years typically involve large scale fraud schemes or repeat offenses. The specific nature of charges against Huseyin remains unclear from available information.

Nigeria has increasingly cooperated with international partners on fugitive cases as part of broader efforts to combat cross border crime. The country faces challenges from various transnational criminal activities including cybercrime, human trafficking and terrorism, making international cooperation essential for effective law enforcement.

Previous high profile cases include the 2024 repatriation of Chinese national Dai Qisheng, wanted for leading a cybercrime syndicate. That case similarly involved INTERPOL coordination and demonstrated Nigeria’s willingness to act on international warrants for serious criminal suspects.

The effectiveness of international fugitive tracking depends heavily on cooperation between national police forces, immigration authorities and international organizations like INTERPOL. Fugitives increasingly exploit global mobility, weak border controls and jurisdictional complexity to evade justice across borders.

Many countries struggle with limited resources for tracking international fugitives, making INTERPOL’s coordinating role critical. Red Notices ensure that even countries without direct bilateral relationships can cooperate on specific criminal cases affecting their citizens or interests.

Nigeria’s participation in these international frameworks strengthens its standing in global law enforcement communities while contributing to efforts against impunity for transnational criminals. By demonstrating willingness to act on foreign warrants, Nigeria encourages reciprocal cooperation when seeking fugitives abroad.

The case underscores challenges facing international fugitives in an era of enhanced global cooperation and information sharing. While geographical distance once provided practical immunity from prosecution, modern systems increasingly enable effective cross border pursuit.

Turkish authorities will now proceed with implementing Huseyin’s sentence through the corrections system. He will likely serve time in Turkish prisons under conditions determined by national law and international standards for treatment of prisoners.

For Turkish fraud victims affected by Huseyin’s crimes, the repatriation represents progress toward justice, though financial recovery often proves difficult even after criminal convictions. Many fraud cases leave victims with limited prospects for compensation despite successful prosecutions.

The operation demonstrates that Nigeria, often criticized for corruption and governance challenges, maintains capacity for professional law enforcement when properly resourced and coordinated. The INTERPOL unit’s success reflects investments in international cooperation mechanisms.

Looking forward, continued development of Nigeria’s international law enforcement capabilities will prove essential as criminal networks become increasingly sophisticated and transnational. Building trust with international partners requires consistent performance on cases like the Huseyin repatriation.

The arrest and extradition also send messages to other fugitives who may consider Nigeria a potential refuge. The clear statement from the Inspector General that the country will not harbor escapees aims to deter similar attempts by wanted persons from other jurisdictions.