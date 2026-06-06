Nigeria Pharmacy Council Seals 572 Drug Outlets in Plateau

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 572 pharmacies, patent medicine stores and illegal outlets across Plateau State after a four day enforcement operation that uncovered widespread regulatory breaches.

Enforcement teams inspected 778 premises across seven local government areas, namely Jos North, Jos South, Mangu, Shendam, Barkin Ladi, Qua’an Pan and Bassa. The inspected sites comprised 199 pharmacies, 499 patent medicine stores and 80 illegal outlets.

The council sealed 120 pharmacies, 372 patent medicine stores and all 80 illegal outlets, and issued five compliance directives. Inspectors found that 60 percent of the pharmacies they visited failed to meet required standards.

The PCN’s Head of Enforcement, Dr Suleiman Chiroma, announced the results at a press conference in Jos on Friday. Speaking for the Registrar and Chief Executive, Ibrahim Babashehu Ahmed, he said the teams acted under the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Act No. 31 of 2022 and the National Drug Distribution Guidelines (NDDG), a federal framework meant to move medicines through approved suppliers from manufacture to the consumer.

Chiroma listed violations that included cooking inside medicine premises, unauthorised clinical practice, dispensing beyond legal limits, non pharmacists reaching into poison cupboards, and obstruction of inspectors. He called the findings “a deeply concerning standard of pharmaceutical practice within the state.”

He warned that such practices endanger public health and security, because criminals could divert controlled medicines. Chiroma noted that illegal outlets made up only 10 percent of sites visited, which he said suggested a relatively low prevalence of unlicensed premises, though he expressed disappointment that only 40 percent of registered pharmacies were in good standing.

The council pledged sustained oversight of all premises that handle medicines and urged residents to buy only from licensed outlets.