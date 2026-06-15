Nigeria Panel Exposes Bobrisky’s Soundproofed Cell and Prison Privileges

A Nigerian government panel has confirmed that social media personality Bobrisky received furnished private cells, unrestricted visitor access and personal service at two Kirikiri prisons during a 2024 sentence.

The panel’s most striking finding was the discovery of a soundproofed door fitted to Bobrisky’s cell at the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, a feature unlike anything else on the same floor. The panel described it as structurally distinct from every other cell in that wing.

At the Medium Security Custodial Centre, also in Kirikiri, Lagos, Bobrisky’s cell was confirmed to contain a private toilet and bathroom, a television, a fridge, a carpet and a humidifier. Visitors were permitted at any time and in any numbers. Family members were allowed to bring him food. At the Maximum Security facility, his cell was furnished with wallpaper, a large bed, a carpet, a television and a humidifier, and a fellow inmate was assigned to attend to his personal needs.

The panel said it believed Bobrisky had access to a mobile phone while in custody, which Nigerian prison regulations prohibit. That finding was framed as a belief rather than a confirmed fact.

Bobrisky, whose legal name is Idris Okuneye, was sentenced to six months without the option of a fine by Justice Abimbola Awogboro at the Federal High Court in Lagos on April 12, 2024, after pleading guilty to abusing the naira. He had been filmed spraying banknotes at a movie premiere in Lagos in March of that year. He was released on August 5, 2024, having completed the sentence with the standard remission.

The investigation was triggered by an audio recording shared by social media activist Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, in which Bobrisky allegedly claimed he paid officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service for special treatment and had spent his sentence in a private apartment outside the prison. The panel found no evidence to support the outside-the-prison claim, confirming that Bobrisky served his full sentence inside the Kirikiri facilities. It did, however, confirm the exceptional privileges within them.

The probe was established by Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo on September 30, 2024, and chaired by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Magdalena Ajani. The panel has now submitted its report and recommended further investigation into the conduct of prison officials. It also recommended that Otse be investigated for alleged libel, incitement and data privacy violations in connection with his dissemination of the audio recording.