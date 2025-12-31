Nigeria Lead AFCON Contenders But Title Race Remains Wide Open

Sports analyst Prince Opoku says Nigeria have been the most convincing side at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), but cautions that it is still too early to label the Super Eagles outright favorites for the title.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday, December 31, Opoku said Nigeria’s flawless group stage performance, with nine points from three matches and six goals scored, places them among the standout teams as the tournament heads into the knockout phase.

“Nigeria have emerged as the most convincing side so far in the group stage,” he said, noting that the Super Eagles were runners up at the previous edition and have carried that momentum into the current tournament in Morocco.

After two rounds of games, only three teams including Nigeria, Egypt, and Algeria had secured qualification for the knockout stage of the continental football tournament, each having won their opening two matches. Despite resting key players in their final group match, the Super Eagles dominated, with Raphael Onyedika scoring twice to secure a perfect nine points from three matches.

He said Nigeria are joined at the summit by other continental heavyweights, including hosts Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, and Algeria, while Ivory Coast also secured qualification to the round of 16. According to Opoku, the quality of teams progressing confirms that the tournament is building toward what he described as a blockbuster knockout phase.

“These are big teams, big weeks for African football. The heavyweight nations are living up to expectations,” he said.

Despite Nigeria’s strong showing, Opoku warned against premature predictions, citing past tournaments where dominant group stage performers were eliminated in the knockouts. “It is still early days. We’ve seen teams excel in the group stage and then get blown out in the knockout rounds,” he said, adding that Morocco, Algeria, and Senegal also possess the depth and experience to challenge for the title.

Opoku reserved special praise for the Sudanese national team, coached by Kwesi Appiah, describing their AFCON campaign as one of the tournament’s most compelling narratives. He said Sudan’s qualification, achieved amid civil conflict that forced them to play home matches outside the country, reflects a remarkable technical and psychological transformation under the Ghanaian coach.

“For a country that has been through civil war, the manner in which Sudan have performed has been exceptional,” he said. Opoku noted that although Sudan lost narrowly to Algeria, they secured a crucial win against Equatorial Guinea and remain in contention to qualify as one of the best third placed teams.

Turning to the hosts, Opoku said Morocco’s Atlas Lions finished top of their group with seven points and produced a dominant 3 to 0 win over Zambia.

He also commended Senegal’s defensive solidity, noting that the Teranga Lions topped Group D on goal difference with three wins and have maintained strong form.

On Egypt, Opoku said the Pharaohs are relying on experience and pragmatism, led by Mohamed Salah, and remain strong contenders to reach the latter stages of the tournament.

Overall, Opoku described the tournament as highly competitive, marked by late goals, dramatic turnarounds, and consistently high quality performances. “The quality of play has been up there. The best is yet to unfold as we transition to the knockout phase,” he said.