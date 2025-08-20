Nigeria Launches Youth Safety Summit Amid Rising Security Concerns

The Nigerian government is joining forces with a youth advocacy group to tackle growing security threats facing young people across the country.

The Not Too Young To Perform initiative announced plans for a national safety summit focused particularly on protecting girls and young women from abductions, violence, and exploitation.

Youth Development Minister Ayodele Olawande endorsed the program during a meeting with the organization’s leaders in Abuja. He promised full government support for the initiative, which comes amid concerns that even educational institutions are becoming increasingly unsafe for young Nigerians.

The three-year program will begin with a national summit in the capital before expanding to all 36 states and eventually reaching over 185 college campuses. organizers plan to create a safety handbook through collaboration with security agencies and experts, which will be distributed widely to schools and youth groups.

The youth group’s president James Ezema emphasized the urgency of action, noting that young Nigerians cannot afford to be passive observers in matters affecting their security. His organization, which focuses on leadership development, believes that safety awareness is fundamental to empowering the next generation.

This partnership represents one of the most comprehensive youth-oriented security initiatives launched in recent years. By combining government resources with youth-led advocacy, officials hope to create practical solutions that will make communities safer for everyone.