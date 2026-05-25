Nigeria Launches Meta-Backed GovGuide AI Chatbot for Government Services

Nigeria’s Federal Government formally launched GovGuide Nigeria on Thursday, May 21, in Abuja, unveiling an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot that gives citizens access to government service information in English, Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba through both a web interface and WhatsApp.

The initiative was unveiled by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy following the release of Meta’s Economic Impact Report in Nigeria. GovGuide Nigeria was developed through a collaboration involving Meta, the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), and Nigerian technology company Publica AI.

The platform uses Meta’s open-source Llama AI models to provide government service information through a multilingual voice and text interface. The launch also underscores Meta’s broader push to expand its open-source AI models across emerging markets, particularly in Africa. Its No Language Left Behind (NLLB-200) model now supports more than 50 African languages, roughly twice the coverage offered by most traditional translation systems.

“Meta’s open-source AI is critical to economic growth and productivity,” said Sade Dada, Head of Public Policy at Meta, describing GovGuide Nigeria as a practical demonstration of how open-source AI can support local innovation and improve access to public information.

The platform provides users with access to information on government services through WhatsApp and a web-based interface, a design choice that leverages an application already deeply embedded in Nigeria’s daily communication patterns. Analysts note that WhatsApp’s high penetration across urban and peri-urban Nigeria could significantly offset the low broadband and smartphone access that limits uptake of purely web-based government platforms in rural areas.

According to Publica AI, the platform was built in partnership with the ministry and NCAIR, powered by Meta’s open-source models, and shaped by hundreds of Nigerian language contributors, positioning GovGuide Nigeria as infrastructure designed from within Africa’s own linguistic realities.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy Dr. Bosun Tijani said deploying AI-powered tools in local languages on platforms already familiar to citizens would enhance accessibility, transparency and citizen engagement across Nigeria’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The launch comes as Meta navigates ongoing regulatory scrutiny in Nigeria following earlier disputes with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) over data handling practices under the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023. The GovGuide rollout represents the company’s most visible public-sector collaboration in the country to date.